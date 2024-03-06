Dubai, UAE – Hilton (NYSE: HLT) and NABNI Developments, the visionary real estate developer behind the most sought-after residential and commercial properties in Dubai, have announced plans for Waldorf Astoria Residences Dubai Downtown, set for completion in 2028.



Set to be located in the iconic district of Downtown Dubai, Waldorf Astoria Residences Dubai Downtown will heighten the prestigious hospitality brand’s global presence as the first-ever standalone Waldorf Astoria residential address outside of the United States. The residential address marks a significant milestone for NABNI Developments as it continues to redefine luxury living in the Middle East.



The esteemed partnership was made official with a signing ceremony, marking a new era of opulence in the heart of Dubai. In attendance was Daniel Wakeling, Vice President of Development, Luxury & Residential – Europe & Africa at Hilton, Abdulrahman Alsuwaidi, Chairman of NABNI Developments, and Badr Alsuwaidi, CEO of NABNI Developments.



Abdulrahman Alsuwaidi, Chairman of NABNI Developments says: “At NABNI Developments, we strive to deliver exclusive living experiences that will continue to redefine the growing luxury branded residences segment in the UAE. With the introduction of Waldorf Astoria Residences, we will deliver exclusive living experiences that set the precedent for sophistication and bespoke services in luxury living.”



Set to be situated on a 1.5-acre (65,000-square foot) plot in Downtown Dubai, The Residences will pair world-class design by Carlos Ott Architects and interiors by award-winning hospitality design firm Hirsch Bedner Associates with a Waldorf Astoria-managed luxury hospitality experience.



“It is an honor to bring Waldorf Astoria Residences to the Middle East, especially to the UAE's thriving real estate sector. Our partnership with Hilton is not just about creating residences but crafting an iconic landmark that reimagines modern day luxury for those who appreciate timeless elegance,” continues Badr Alsuwaidi, CEO of NABNI Developments.



"The addition of Waldorf Astoria Residences Dubai Downtown marks a significant milestone in strengthening our presence in the EMEA market,” said Dino Michael, Senior Vice President & Global Head, Hilton Luxury Brands. "This collaboration not only underscores our commitment to delivering unparalleled luxury experiences but also highlights our confidence in the continued growth potential of the region.”



The partnership agreement aligns with NABNI Developments' commitment to delivering high-quality luxury residences, and its ambitious expansion plans. The leading real estate developer is dedicated to preserving the alluring and sophisticated essence of Waldorf Astoria, introducing its comforting familiarity and charming allure to Dubai’s luxury living segment.



Carlos Ott Architects’ previous work with NABNI Developments include Lamborghini Building Dubai, the world’s largest brand showroom and dedicated service center, on Sheikh Zayed Road, and the striking gold glass-clad office building Business Avenue office building in Al Khabaisi.



The Residences will further position Hilton’s award-winning hospitality brand at the forefront of innovation and luxury. Along with signature resident services and over 100 years of world-class hospitality and exclusive Residence Owner Benefits including elite Hilton Honors status and more, residents will be able to enjoy the very best of Dubai’s most iconic attractions and premier luxury shopping, award-winning dining, and destination offerings such as the Burj Khalifa and world-famous Dubai Mall, all easily accessible within walking distance from Waldorf Astoria Residences Dubai Downtown.



For more information about Waldorf Astoria Residences Dubai Downtown, please visit www.waresidencesdubai.com or contact the sales team at +971 4 2566409.



About Hilton

Hilton (NYSE: HLT) is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 22 world-class brands comprising more than 7,500 properties and nearly 1.2 million rooms, in 126 countries and territories. Dedicated to fulfilling its founding vision to fill the earth with the light and warmth of hospitality, Hilton has welcomed over 3 billion guests in its more than 100-year history, was named the No. 1 World’s Best Workplace by Great Place to Work and Fortune and has been recognized as a global leader on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for seven consecutive years.



Hilton has introduced industry-leading technology enhancements to improve the guest experience, including Digital Key Share, automated complimentary room upgrades and the ability to book confirmed connecting rooms. Through the award-winning guest loyalty program Hilton Honors, the more than 180 million members who book directly with Hilton can earn Points for hotel stays and experiences money can't buy. With the free Hilton Honors app, guests can book their stay, select their room, check in, unlock their door with a Digital Key and check out, all from their smartphone. Visit stories.hilton.com for more information, and connect with Hilton on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

About Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts

Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts is a portfolio of more than 30 iconic properties that creates a unique sense of place with a relentless commitment to elegant service, one-of-a-kind experiences and culinary expertise in landmark destinations around the world. Inspired by their timeless environments and sincerely elegant service, Waldorf Astoria hotels deliver an effortless experience seamlessly, creating a true sense of place for guests through stunning architecture, Peacock Alley, refined art collections, Michelin-starred dining concepts and elevated in-room amenities. In addition to the brand’s world-class hotel offerings, Waldorf Astoria boasts a global residential portfolio that provides the comfort of a private home combined with unsurpassed amenities and high-touch service. Waldorf Astoria is part of Hilton, a leading global hospitality company. Experience an unforgettable stay at Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts by booking at waldorfastoria.com or through the industry-leading Hilton Honors app. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits. Learn more about Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts at stories.hilton.com/waldorfastoria, and follow the brand on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Marketing Team at NABNI Developments

media@nabnidevelopments.com

Justin Froes at Q Communications

Justin.f@qcomms.ae | +971 52 241 5397