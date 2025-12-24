Wajha Developments announced that it has adopted a new philosophy in Egypt’s real estate market, focusing on reshaping the developer’s role through a business model that prioritizes clients’ interests.

The company said this approach is underpinned by compliance with international standards in execution and investment, strengthening its competitiveness as well as that of Egypt’s real estate sector at the regional and global levels.

Mohamed Abdel Fattah, Founder and General Manager of Wajha Developments, said the company’s strategy is based on in-depth, data-driven analysis of customer needs, with a focus on integrating real estate products into the enhancement of residents’ lifestyles rather than simply selling units.

He added that this approach aims to boost the real value of projects and maximize long-term returns for clients.

Abdel Fattah noted that Egypt’s real estate sector is the largest in the region, which necessitates innovative solutions aligned with global developments. This has prompted the company to introduce business policies being applied for the first time in the Egyptian market, including linking installment schedules to construction progress.

Leveraging its solid financial standing, the company starts project execution from the outset, enabling clients to track progress on-site before committing to a purchase—reinforcing the developer’s role as both financier and builder, rather than merely a seller, the company’s founder pointed out.

He disclosed that this model reflects the company’s dedication to transparency and client trust, serving as a foundation for implementing international execution standards in the Egyptian market and laying the groundwork for future regional expansion to enhance the company’s presence beyond national borders.

To protect clients’ interests, Wajha Developments has implemented flexible payment options that consider economic shifts and individual circumstances. This includes an "Freeze Installment Payment Plan” option, allowing clients to pause payments for a set period in case of unexpected financial difficulties, enhancing both security and long-term trust between developer and its clients.

The company also focuses on providing innovative investment solutions by forming strategic partnerships with specialized brands and experts across different operational sectors. This strategy aims to deliver sustainable, well-planned returns, turning each property unit into a productive asset rather than just a place to live.

Wajha’s new philosophy aims to establish a genuine partnership with clients, based on commitment and tangible execution rather than marketing promises, while developing a competitive Egyptian real estate model that prioritizes the client’s interests.