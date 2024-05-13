Dubai, UAE – Voxtron Solution, a leading provider of innovative communication solutions, is proud to announce the launch of Voxvantage, a cutting-edge Cloud Contact Center Solution designed to revolutionize customer engagement in the Middle East region. Developed in collaboration with longstanding partner Enghouse Systems, Voxvantage represents a significant leap forward in contact center technology, blending advanced AI capabilities with seamless cloud-based infrastructure.

As pioneers in the industry, Voxtron and Enghouse Systems have cultivated a partnership spanning over a decade, marked by a shared commitment to pushing the boundaries of technological innovation. With Voxvantage, they aim to redefine the landscape of customer experience management, empowering businesses across the Middle East to deliver unparalleled service and drive sustainable growth.

The official launch event, titled Voxvantage 2024 - Adoption of AI in Contact Center, took place on May 9th, 2024, at the prestigious Grand Hyatt Dubai. The event served as a platform to showcase the transformative capabilities of Voxvantage, featuring insightful presentations, live demonstrations, and engaging discussions on the future of AI-driven contact center solutions.

"We are thrilled to unveil Voxvantage, our latest endeavour in collaboration with Enghouse Systems, to the Middle East market," said Thomas Padickapparambil, CEO of Voxtron Middle East LLC. "With Voxvantage, we are empowering organizations to elevate their customer engagement strategies to unprecedented heights, leveraging the power of AI and cloud technology. We are confident that Voxvantage will set a new standard for contact center excellence in the region."

Voxvantage offers a comprehensive suite of features, including intelligent routing, sentiment analysis, real-time monitoring, and omnichannel support, all seamlessly integrated into a user-friendly interface. By harnessing the capabilities of AI, Voxvantage enables businesses to anticipate customer needs, personalize interactions, and drive operational efficiency, ultimately enhancing customer satisfaction and loyalty.

It's worth noting that Voxvantage CCaaS is hosted on the data center infrastructure of Moro Hub, our strategic partner. This collaboration ensures unparalleled reliability, security, and scalability for our CCaaS solution, enabling businesses to confidently embrace digital transformation initiatives.

To learn more about Voxvantage and join the conversation on the future of AI in contact centers, visit www.voxvantage.com

About Voxtron Middle East LLC:

Voxtron is a leading provider of communication solutions based in Dubai, UAE, specializing in contact center technology, unified communications, and collaboration tools. With a focus on innovation and customer-centricity, Voxtron tailored solutions to empower businesses across various industries to thrive in the digital era.

