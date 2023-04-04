Dubai, United Arab Emirates: VOX Cinemas, the dedicated cinema arm of Majid Al Futtaim, is excited to announce the launch of a new menu at THEATRE, its luxury cinema concept which combines fine food and film. Now available at all THEATRE locations in the UAE, Qatar, Bahrain and Kuwait, the new menu has been specially curated by our master chefs to elevate the in-cinema dining experience and is the result of an extensive customer research and trial-based study which focused on food variety and convenience.

Featuring more than 20 mouth-watering dishes, highlights on the contemporary menu include Dynamite Shrimps; freshly-picked Falafel Salad; oven-baked Roasted Fig & Goat’s Cheese Flat Bread; irresistible Pepper Beef Skewers; vegetarian-friendly Impossible Meat Sliders; and chicken-stuffed Theatre Tacos. along with a variety of handcrafted desserts and a bubbling selection of signature mocktails. The new THEATRE menu also caters for vegetarians and vegans.

Joe Teixeira, Managing Director - F&B, Majid Al Futtaim Entertainment, said, “We are thrilled to usher in a fresh new chapter in the ever-evolving world of fine dining and film as moviegoers become increasingly discerning with their choice of cinema F&B. At VOX Cinemas, we are committed to exceeding our guests’ expectations and continuously enhancing the unparalleled eatertainment experience only VOX Cinemas can deliver.”

Since launching in 2015, VOX Cinemas’ in-cinema dining concept THEATRE has been redefining the luxury moviegoing experience. THEATRE combines the emotional power of film with the gastronomic pleasure of fine food. Guests can choose to dine in the exclusive lounge or enjoy meals delivered straight to their seat through the unique in-theatre waiter service. THEATRE boasts reclining leather seats, plush blankets and pillows, as well as cutting-edge audiovisual technology in a stylish and intimate setting.

About Majid Al Futtaim

Founded in 1992, Majid Al Futtaim is the leading shopping mall, communities, retail and entertainment pioneer across the Middle East, Africa and Asia.

A remarkable business success story, Majid Al Futtaim started from one man’s vision to transform the face of shopping, entertainment and leisure to ‘create great moments for everyone, every day’. It has since grown into one of the United Arab Emirates’ most respected and successful businesses spanning 16 international markets, employing more than 46,000 people., and obtaining the highest credit rating (BBB) among privately held corporates in the region.

Majid Al Futtaim owns and operates 29 shopping malls, 13 hotels and four mixed-use communities including Tilal Al Ghaf, Al Zahia, Al Mouj and more. The shopping mall portfolio includes Mall of the Emirates, Mall of Egypt, Mall of Oman, City Centre malls, My City Centre neighbourhood centres, and five joint venture community malls with the Government of Sharjah. The Company also operates its own health and beauty concept brand, myli, and is the exclusive franchisee for Carrefour in over 30 markets, with a portfolio of 460 outlets including City+, the region’s first checkout-free store, and an online store.

Majid Al Futtaim operates more than 600 VOX Cinemas screens as well as a portfolio of world-class entertainment experiences across the region including Ski Dubai, Snow Oman, Dreamscape, Magic Planet, Little Explorers and iFLY Dubai. The Company is also parent to a lifestyle business representing international brands such as SHISEIDO, Poltrona Frau, CB2, Crate and Barrel, Abercrombie & Fitch, Hollister, AllSaints, lululemon athletica, LEGO and THAT, a Majid Al Futtaim Lifestyle concept store and app. In addition, Enova, a facility and energy management company, is part of the portfolio through a joint venture operation with Veolia.

www.majidalfuttaim.com