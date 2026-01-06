Doha, Qatar and Vancouver, Canada: VoPay International Inc., a global fintech infrastructure platform, today announced the establishment of its global headquarters in Qatar. The move positions Qatar as VoPay’s primary hub for advancing digital financial infrastructure and supporting scalable financial modernization across the Middle East and North Africa, Africa, Southeast Asia, and other high-growth regions, while continuing to serve the company’s operations across North America, Europe, and Latin America.

From its Doha headquarters, VoPay will expand and operate foundational financial infrastructure that supports central banks, financial institutions, government and public-sector entities, and large enterprises in modernizing financial systems and connecting regional markets to global financial ecosystems. As part of this expansion, VoPay plans to hire more than 400 professionals in Qatar over the next three years across engineering, technology, security, compliance, data, and platform operations, reinforcing the country’s role as a long-term center for financial infrastructure development.

“Our decision to establish VoPay’s global headquarters in Qatar reflects a deep alignment with the country’s long-term vision for economic diversification and digital leadership,” said Hamed Arbabi, Founder and CEO of VoPay. “Qatar offers a unique platform for scaling financial infrastructure that connects regions, institutions, and markets. With the support of Invest Qatar and the Qatar Financial Centre, we are investing for the long term by building world-class talent and advancing financial infrastructure that operates across borders with scale, intelligence, and resilience.”

Aligning with Qatar’s Long-Term National Vision

VoPay’s global headquarters decision aligns with Qatar’s emergence as a platform for innovation and digital transformation, shaped by the country’s long-term national vision under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Amir of the State of Qatar. As articulated in Qatar National Vision 2030, “the Qatar National Vision 2030 builds a bridge between the present and the future,” a direction that continues to support the development of a diversified, knowledge-based economy with global reach and creates an environment where technology companies can scale internationally while operating from the region.

Partnership with Invest Qatar

VoPay’s expansion into Qatar has been supported by Invest Qatar, whose leadership and engagement played a meaningful role in facilitating the company’s decision to establish its global headquarters in Doha. Through strategic dialogue and ongoing collaboration, Invest Qatar has supported VoPay’s market entry and long-term growth strategy aligned with Qatar’s national economic priorities.

Sheikh Ali Alwaleed Al-Thani, CEO, Invest Qatar, said: “We are pleased to welcome VoPay to Qatar as it establishes its global headquarters and expands its international footprint. This investment reinforces our commitment to building a diversified, knowledge-based economy and positioning Qatar as a leading hub for advanced financial technologies. Through strategic partnerships and a supportive regulatory environment, Qatar continues to attract companies that are shaping the future of financial technology.”

Qatar as a Regional and Global Financial Infrastructure Hub

By establishing its global headquarters in Doha, VoPay is contributing to Qatar’s positioning as a regional and global hub for digital financial infrastructure. The Doha headquarters serves as a strategic coordination center for scaling financial infrastructure initiatives that support the modernization of financial systems across the Gulf region, MENA, Africa, and Southeast Asia.

Anchoring financial ecosystem collaboration in Qatar strengthens the country’s role as a trusted platform for interoperability, cross-border financial coordination, and institutional engagement. This positioning supports Qatar’s long-term economic diversification objectives by attracting global financial institutions, technology partners, and specialized talent, while reinforcing its ability to act as a convening point for large-scale, resilient financial infrastructure development.

Advancing Financial Infrastructure Through Technology, Partnerships, and Intelligence

From its global headquarters in Doha, VoPay is scaling an established financial infrastructure platform that brings together mature technology, applied artificial intelligence, and global financial connectivity. The platform is designed to bridge regional financial systems with international banking and financial frameworks, enabling institutions to operate across borders with greater reach and efficiency.

Through partnerships across the global financial ecosystem, VoPay enables institutions operating from the region to integrate with international markets and financial infrastructure, supporting the flow of capital, data, and financial activity across geographies while maintaining strong regional alignment.

About VoPay

VoPay International Inc. is a global fintech infrastructure platform designed to enable digital financial systems for banks, enterprises, and technology platforms. VoPay provides foundational financial infrastructure that supports the orchestration of financial operations, regulatory workflows, and data flows across complex financial ecosystems.

Delivered through a modular and scalable architecture, VoPay enables organizations to build, embed, and scale financial capabilities without developing and maintaining complex infrastructure internally. By acting as an enabling layer between financial institutions, technology platforms, and end users, VoPay supports the modernization of financial systems and the advancement of digital economies worldwide.

Learn more at vopay.com

About Invest Qatar

The Investment Promotion Agency Qatar (Invest Qatar) is responsible for overseeing investment promotion activities, aimed at attracting foreign direct investment to Qatar. Established in 2019, Invest Qatar’s mission is to strengthen Qatar’s position as an ideal investment destination, while facilitating investments that foster economic diversification and development.

As the gateway to investment solutions, Invest Qatar connects investors to an integrated ecosystem of business and licensing platforms. The Agency partners with investors throughout their journey, from exploration and setup to expansion, ensuring their long-term growth by providing comprehensive insights into Qatar’s business landscape, sector-specific market knowledge and tailored investment facilitation.

For more information, please visit www.invest.qa

