The stunning all-electric compact crossover is now available in the UAE from Al-Futtaim Trading Enterprises, at a starting price of AED 149,900.

Al-Futtaim Trading Enterprises, the authorized dealer of Volvo Cars in the UAE, is pleased to announce that the small SUV Volvo EX30 has scooped the prestigious Red Dot award: Best of the Best Product Design 2024.

The award recognises excellence in design based on four basic principles of good design: the quality of function, the quality of seduction, the quality of use, and the quality of responsibility. The jury of 39 experts from all over the world selected the EX30 as the winner in a competitive field with a total score of 93/100.

“The Volvo EX30 embodies Volvo Cars’ design values in a smaller format and is a showcase in premium Scandinavian design where form follows function,” says Jim Rowan, CEO at Volvo Cars. “The EX30 shows the lowest carbon footprint of any fully electric Volvo car to date and is designed to be as safe as you’d expect from a Volvo car. It is packed with cutting edge technology and a perfect fit for today’s market as a growing number of car buyers switch to electric cars.”

Beyond its design credentials, the car has received global recognition for its outstanding performance, offering a driving range of up to 476km while its battery can be recharged from 10 to 80 per cent in a little over 25 minutes. The Volvo EX30 is equipped with a comprehensive set of advanced driver-assistance systems, significantly enhancing driver’s confidence. These features include automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, and Pilot Assist, which helps keep a safe distance from the car ahead.

Use of natural and recycled materials in the car serve as a step towards sustainability targets. Additionally, Volvo Cars utilized the space in the electric vehicle and created a centralised theme for everything from storage to controls and screens, resulting in a flexible space with premium proportions.

A multi-awarded car

The EX30 was revealed last summer globally and has already won more than 20 major awards, including the prestigious Car Design award 2024, established in1984 by auto&design magazine. It has also received The Sun Car of the Year, World Urban Car from World Car of the Year, the Small SUV/Crossover of the Year award from the Sunday Times, and the Eco Warrior of the Year award from Top Gear magazine.

The fully electric EX30 is now available in the UAE, with a starting price of AED 149,900. Visit Volvo showrooms today to schedule your test drive and embrace the future of urban mobility.

About Trading Enterprises – Volvo

Trading Enterprises, part of Al-Futtaim Automotive, is the exclusive distributor of Volvo cars in the UAE since 1985. The ISO9001:2008 company represents the world-renowned Volvo cars brand well known for its intuitive innovations, safety, environmental performance and Scandinavian design through its sales and after-sales network in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Trading Enterprises – Volvo offers a complete range of premium mobility solutions in the premium segment that includes Sedans (S60 and S90), SUV vehicles (XC40, XC60 and XC90) and the fully electric EX30 and C40 Recharge. Trading Enterprises is regarded as pioneers in the region by Volvo when it comes to adopting Volvo best practices and has introduced the region’s first Volvo Retail Experience Showroom and Volvo Personal Service – which offers a human-centric approach to sales and service.

For more information on Trading Enterprises – Volvo, please call 800 8823 or visit: https://www.volvocars.com/en-ae

About Al-Futtaim Automotive

Al-Futtaim Automotive, one of the main five operating divisions within the UAE-based Al-Futtaim Group of companies, is a conglomerate of motoring-related businesses, franchising some of the world’s most-recognized automotive brands and services.

Operating in 10 countries across the Middle East, Asia, and Africa and empowered by around 9,000 associates, the UAE-headquartered Group’s services span the distribution of new and used vehicles, manufacturing, leasing, and aftersales.

Ranging from passenger cars to SUVs, commercial vehicles, industrial and construction equipment as well as motorbikes and quads, Al-Futtaim Automotive Group offers an integrative customer-centric experience for motorists, fleet operators, and contractors alike, and strives to become the leader in tailor-made mobility solutions.

About Al-Futtaim Group

Established in the 1930s as a trading business, Al-Futtaim Group today is one of the most diversified and progressive, privately held regional businesses headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Structured into five operating divisions; automotive, financial services, real estate, retail, and health; employing more than 33,000 employees across more than 20 countries in the Middle East, Asia, and Africa, we partner with over 200 of the world's most admired and innovative brands.

Al-Futtaim Group’s entrepreneurship and relentless customer focus enable the organisation to continue to grow and expand, responding to the changing needs of our customers within the societies in which we operate. By upholding our values of respect, excellence, collaboration, and integrity, Al-Futtaim Group continues to enrich the lives and aspirations of our customers every day. For more information, visit: www.alfuttaim.com

