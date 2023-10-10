Doha, Qatar: Volkswagen Middle East has successfully concluded its participation at the 2023 Geneva International Motor Show in Qatar (GIMS Qatar), showcasing an array of cars and innovative technologies. Renowned for its iconic vehicles, Volkswagen’s participation in GIMS Qatar reaffirmed its commitment to creating vehicles made for everyone and delivering exceptional driving experiences for Middle East motorists.

Volkswagen Middle East's reigning best-seller, the Teramont, took center stage at GIMS Qatar, showcasing a major refresh. Significant interior upgrades include high-end comfort features like; enhanced technology which includes a standard 12-inch display, Volkswagen Digital Cockpit Pro, IQ. DRIVE® driver assistance, wireless charging, and App-Connect. Premium lighting is featured on both front and rear, while a new 2.0-liter turbo powertrain replaces the previous engine options, promising improved performance and fuel efficiency.

Volkswagen's flagship SUV, the Touareg, received an array of new features on its third generation. Boasting cutting-edge technology and enhanced comfort, the Touareg reaffirmed its position as the pinnacle of Volkswagen's SUV lineup. Extensive improvements have been made to the vehicle, including revisions to the suspension and display, and refinements to the front and rear designs. Newly developed HD matrix headlights and LED taillights have been added, as well as a red-illuminated Volkswagen logo, which makes its way to the Middle East line-up for the first time in an ICE vehicle.

As a global best-seller, the Tiguan made its first-time motor show appearance at GIMS Qatar. This new generation of Volkswagen's beloved SUV promises to redefine SUV design, offering a perfect blend of style and functionality. The Tiguan features a new interior with a clearly structured Digital Cockpit, infotainment screen and head-up display. The driving experience switch is intuitive to use and has been updated with specific customer feedback taken into account.

Other models from the brand were also on display for GIMS visitors to explore, including the Golf GTI, Amarok, ID. Buzz and T-Roc.

Matthias Ziegler, Managing Director, Volkswagen Middle East, said, "GIMS Qatar 2023 exceeded our expectations. It allowed us to connect with our local customers and introduce the latest vehicles that will soon be available in the Middle East. We were thrilled to unveil these products at a global event hosted locally, reinforcing our commitment to the Middle East region."

Recognized as a significant addition to the Middle East's automotive calendar, GIMS Qatar attracted industry leaders and visitors from the Middle East and around the world. Volkswagen's participation in GIMS underscored the brand's continual pursuit of excellence, innovation, and customer satisfaction.

While Volkswagen's showcase at GIMS Qatar has concluded, the excitement continues as these new models prepare to hit the roads of the Middle East, offering a glimpse into the future of automotive excellence.

About Volkswagen Middle East:

Volkswagen Middle East is the Volkswagen Passenger Cars brand representation across 8 countries in the region. Across the Middle East Volkswagen's product line-up includes the Tiguan, Golf GTI & R, T-Roc and Touareg as well as the regions best-selling Volkswagen, the 7-seater SUV, the Teramont. Volkswagen Passenger Cars is present in more than 140 markets worldwide and produces vehicles at 29 locations in twelve countries. In 2022, Volkswagen globally delivered around 4.6 million vehicles. Around 170,000 people currently work at Volkswagen worldwide. With its ACCELERATE strategy, Volkswagen is consistently advancing its further development into the most desirable brand for sustainable mobility.