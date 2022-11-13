Muscat: Volkswagen Oman represented by Premium Motors, the exclusive dealership of the brand in the Sultanate organised a thrilling driving experience featuring the all-new iconic Golf GTI and Golf R at the Oman Automobile Association recently.

Participants explored the advanced technology features and enjoyed the exceptional performance, agility, and dynamic handling of the Volkswagen brand’s most powerful duo yet.

The event was attended by over 90 people including driving enthusiasts, Volkswagen club members and Victor Dalmau, Managing Director, Volkswagen Middle East.

Christian Nehme, General Manager of Premium Motors, Oman said, “The legendary Golf GTI and Golf R impressed the auto enthusiasts with its sporty equipment features, remarkable performance, confidence, and style. The models lived up to participant’s passion for excitement and offered an exclusive adrenaline-packed driving experience.”

He added, “Engagement with prospective customers and our existing drivers is a key priority for Premium Motors and Volkswagen, and we hope that all those attended enjoyed the day on the track and experiencing the full potential of Volkswagen Golf GTI and Golf R.”

Golf R

The highly anticipated Golf R outperforms all previous Golf R models by boasting a horsepower of 320 HP and a torque of 400 newton metres.

Volkswagen’s engineers have developed a new 4MOTION all-wheel drive system with torque vectoring on the rear axle to ensure the power is distributed in the most effective way. This forms the basis for the improved vehicle handling of the Golf R, which sets the standard in its vehicle class.

It delivers sheer power with sports-tuned suspension and the 4MOTION all-wheel drive ensures the driver both control and comfort. The all-new Golf R releases power exactly when and where you need it and can accelerate to 100km/h in a mere 4.8 seconds. The all-new Golf R is an inimitable model fully loaded with performance features and is highly capable. It provides plenty of driving enjoyment, as well as a good amount of room for people and cargo. It can stand face-to-face with any of its competition. The Golf R is Volkswagen’s top performance model and the elite member of the R-Brand. This latest edition unites speed, precision and power achieving a driving experience like never before.

Golf GTI: Sporty, dynamic, intuitive

The Golf GTI always defined the term “hot hatch” embodying a classic formula: refinement, style, power and playful performance. The new and eighth generation Golf GTI has returned with new technology and design cues that continue the tradition of affordable performance it has built since its debut. It is sportier, more dynamic, more intuitive and more responsive than ever before. Packed with pioneering technology, it features Volkswagen’s most advanced connectivity and driver assistance systems, and an all-new digital dashboard, representing the biggest technical leap forward in the history of the model. Confident, eye-catching, and striking, the GTI is a truly modern hatchback with innovative twists. The GTI has a turbocharged engine that generates 245 HP. The car has a new networked Vehicle Dynamics Manager which intelligently manages the electromechanical running gear systems, guaranteeing a new level of added performance – making the new Golf GTI the perfect front wheel drive vehicle offering outstanding overall performance to an even higher level.

Located at Alfardan Heights at Ghala, Premium Motors is spread across three floors and designed in accordance with global standards and corporate identity.

For more information call 22845100 or click link www.volkswagen-oman.com

About Volkswagen Middle East:

The Volkswagen Passenger Cars brand is present in more than 150 markets worldwide and produces vehicles at more than 30 locations in 13 countries. In 2021, Volkswagen delivered around 4.9 million vehicles. These include bestsellers such as the Polo, T-Roc, Golf, Tiguan or Passat as well as the successful all-electric models ID.3 and ID.4. Last year, the company handed over more than 260,000 battery electric vehicles (BEV) to customers worldwide, more than ever before. Around 184,000 people currently work at Volkswagen worldwide. In addition, there are more than 10,000 trading companies and service partners with 86,000 employees. With its ACCELERATE strategy, Volkswagen is consistently advancing its further development into a software-oriented mobility provider.

