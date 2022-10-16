Muscat, Oman: Following the success of its earlier skills development programmes in Care and Retail, Vodafone partnered with Memac Ogilvy to curate, manage and implement a specialised marketing training programme. This latest collaboration comes as part of Vodafone’s aim to help build a circular talent economy, by nurturing Omani talents, increasing their employability and building their capabilities through continuous learning opportunities from world industry-leading experts.

The programme was centred on three pillars of modern marketing and communications including Media, Content & Creative, and Social Media Communications. In its first successful year, candidates were carefully selected through a rigorous assessment process following which they were challenged to spend six months on both learning and working through live briefs.

Bader Al Zidi, CEO, Vodafone in Oman, commented: “We are in the business of connectivity that transcends the boundaries of telecommunications. Our goal is to create opportunities that are transformative and impactful. Through this partnership with Ogilvy, our youth were provided access to a global network of talent who coached and mentored them to grow, develop and succeed.”

David Fox, CEO, MENA, Memac Ogilvy, said: “Combining the talents and expertise of a major brand such as Vodafone, and our global and local expertise, allowed us to further develop young talents in communications. As an agency that prioritises youth learning and development, this opportunity enabled us to invest in the invaluable skills of Omani youth.’’

Since inception, Vodafone has focused on creating opportunities for businesses and individuals the grow and prosper by leveraging the group’s international expertise, fostering knowledge-sharing and implementing global best practices.

About Vodafone in the Sultanate of Oman:

Vodafone Oman was established through a strategic partnership between the Oman Future Telecommunication Company and Vodafone International, one of the largest providers of mobile, fixed, broadband and digital TV services.

In 2021, the Company obtained a Class I License to establish and operate public mobile telecommunications services in the Sultanate, becoming the third telecom operator in the local market.

Vodafone Oman seeks to employ the latest technologies and digital solutions in the world of telecommunications, aligning its efforts to contribute towards the achievement of the Oman Vision 2040 objectives. This is made possible by giving individuals, companies, and small and medium enterprises (SMEs) the opportunity to foster innovation.

The Omanisation percentage within the Vodafone Oman team is valued at 95%, showcasing the company's significant interest in developing local talent, knowledge exchange and localising technology. These are further enhanced through the provision of a sophisticated work environment that stimulates self-development and creativity.

Vodafone firmly believes that talented individuals, together with cutting-edge technologies, can lead the way towards building a bright future that is sought-after by everyone. The company’s belief is reflected in its chosen slogan, ‘Together, we can’. https://www.vodafone.om/

