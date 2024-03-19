Muscat, Oman: Building on its successful 2023 debut, Vodafone Oman is bringing back its “Steps for Goodness” this Ramadan with bigger impact for customers and the community through My Vodafone App. Founded on a simple yet profound concept, the initiative aims to foster a culture of healthy living using technology by converting steps into good deeds in partnership with Al Rahma Association.

With more than 560 million steps converted to renovate underprivileged homes in 2023, Vodafone Oman is determined for the 2024 chapter of the campaign to give “more” back through several creative new features centred on walking, community comradery and digital content. As such, and in addition to counting their own steps, customers are encouraged to join with families, friends, and communities to double their points and make a bigger difference. A testament to its digital leadership, Vodafone Oman has also introduced podcast content to the campaign, offering customers the opportunity to listen, learn, walk and double their points yet again; all through the My Vodafone App.

“Steps for Goodness is a campaign very close to our hearts, and a reflection of who we are and what we stand for as a brand and as people”, said Usama Abdullah Al Saifi, Vodafone Oman’s Brand Manager. “At Vodafone Oman, we believe in the joint power of collective action and technology to drive positive change and after the overwhelming feedback and participation in its inaugural year, we are proud to be bringing back “Steps for Goodness with more opportunities, more steps and more goodness. The result is the introduction of family and group step counts and the incorporation of podcasts to the campaign. That’s not all, we have also tied up with 15 Omani influencers to amplify this collective impact.”

He added, “Another new addition this year, is how and when we are spreading the goodness. Tying up with Al Rahma Association, we will be donating funds raised on a weekly basis to one of four programs starting with support for people with special needs, and including Gaza relief aid, Eid donations for underprivileged families and emergency support for individuals who have fallen into financial crisis through the Fak Kurba program.”

Driven to do more, Vodafone Oman has also planned a roster of exciting activities, collaborations and events across the county over the next month, from walkathons and sport activations to fun-filled family evenings and Ramadan gatherings. Vodafone is also activating multiple walking paths and routes in Muscat, Suhar, Nizwa, Sur and Dhofar, joining its customers to make a bigger difference this year.

People across Oman are invited to join the campaign by simply downloading the My Vodafone App and start walking and more, turning every step into goodness.

About Vodafone in the Sultanate of Oman:

Vodafone Oman was established through a strategic partnership between the Oman Future Telecommunication Company and Vodafone Group, one of the largest providers of mobile, fixed, broadband and digital TV services.

Launching its commercial operations in March 2022, Vodafone is the only digital-first operator with a 100% cloud-based 5G network infrastructure, introducing Oman to a new-generation of telcos. The company’s competitive edge is centred around its award-winning App, with a fully digital onboarding process, auto payment, SIM and eSIM replacement, government services and much more. It is a one-stop-shop offering speed, convenience and personalised value-add to both pre-paid and postpaid customers across Oman. With more than four million downloads, it is the only telecom app in Oman with a 100% market penetration.

Today, Vodafone’s retail network includes 75 Stores and eStores in addition to more than 4,000 sales channels across Oman. The My Vodafone App is also available on Apple App Store, Google Play Store, and the Huawei AppGallery.

Vodafone firmly believes that talented individuals, together with cutting-edge technologies, can lead the way towards building a bright future that is sought-after by everyone. The company’s belief is reflected in its chosen slogan, ‘Together, we can’. https://www.vodafone.om

