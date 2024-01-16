Muscat, Oman: Vodafone Oman has obtained the international ISO 45001 certificate, further underlining the company’s commitment to customer experience and care. This standard in occupational health and safety management systems provides a framework for organisations to establish, implement, maintain, and continually improve occupational health and safety performance. Having launched its operations in 2021, Vodafone Oman met the criteria of the ISO 45001 standard in an impressively quick time frame.

Eng. Bader Al Zidi, CEO, Vodafone Oman, said: “At Vodafone Oman, we continue to strive to set and maintain the highest levels of service that benchmark ourselves against international standards. Achieving the ISO 45001 certificate in such a short period since our inception reflects our strong commitment to operational excellence and our focus on prioritizing people’s wellbeing.”

The ISO 45001 certificate was developed to construct a system that safeguards the health and safety of employees as well as enhance a company’s reputation and business continuity. Its core objective is to prevent accidents and injuries that could disrupt workflow and compromise employee wellbeing, reaffirming Vodafone Oman’s commitment to upholding industry standards and best practices throughout all of its operations.

About Vodafone in the Sultanate of Oman:

Vodafone Oman was established through a strategic partnership between the Oman Future Telecommunication Company and Vodafone Group, one of the largest providers of mobile, fixed, broadband and digital TV services.

Launching its commercial operations in March 2022, Vodafone is the only digital-first operator with a 100% cloud-based 5G network infrastructure, introducing Oman to a new-generation of telcos. The company’s competitive edge is centred around its award-winning App, with a fully digital onboarding process, auto payment, SIM and eSIM replacement, government services and much more. It is a one-stop-shop offering speed, convenience and personalised value-add to both pre-paid and postpaid customers across Oman. With more than two million downloads, it is the only telecom app in Oman with a 100% market penetration.

Today, Vodafone’s retail network includes 75 Stores and eStores in addition to more than 3,700 distributors across Oman. The My Vodafone App is also available on Apple App Store, Google Play Store, and the Huawei AppGallery. Internationally, Vodafone customers can take their home tariffs to 149 roaming countries with 196 networks around the world.

Vodafone firmly believes that talented individuals, together with cutting-edge technologies, can lead the way towards building a bright future that is sought-after by everyone. The company’s belief is reflected in its chosen slogan, ‘Together, we can’. https://www.vodafone.om

