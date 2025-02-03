Cairo – Vodafone Egypt has renewed its exclusive partnership with Anghami and OSN+, reinforcing its commitment to providing an integrated and unparalleled entertainment experience for its customers. This strategic collaboration brings together two of the region’s most prominent digital entertainment platforms, further enhancing Vodafone Egypt’s offerings in the Middle East and North Africa.

The partnership renewal was signed at the headquarters of Anghami and OSN+ in Dubai, with senior executives from all three companies present. Vodafone Egypt was represented by Karim Eid, Chief Commercial Officer at Vodafone Egypt, and Heba Arafa, Managing Executive of Brand & Entertainment. Representing Anghami and OSN+ were Eddy Maroun, Co-Founder, and Shukri Khairallah, Vice President.

Through this extended partnership, Vodafone RED and FLEX customers will enjoy exclusive access to Anghami’s services, while OSN+ will remain an exclusive benefit for RED customers. This comes in line with Vodafone Egypt's ongoing efforts to enhance digital entertainment experiences, reaffirming its dedication to collaborating with leading local and regional entertainment platforms.

Anghami, the region's leading music platform, boasts over 100 million Arabic and international songs for its 120 million registered users. Meanwhile, OSN+ provides exclusive visual content, including more than 18,000 hours of premium content, featuring exclusive programs from HBO.

Set to deliver an exclusive digital entertainment experience to the Egyptian market, this collaboration reinforces Vodafone Egypt's position as a leader in offering top-tier entertainment content to its customers. It also cements the company’s role as a vital partner in its customers' daily lives, ensuring they have access to the best in entertainment.