UAE: VLCC, a leading global healthcare, wellness, and aesthetic dermatology brand, today announced the opening of their twelfth clinic in the UAE.

The new centre was inaugurated by Engineer Sheikh Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Civil Aviation, Ras Al Khaimah, Vandana Luthra, Founder of the VLCC Group and, Zeeshan Azam, VLCC’s joint venture partner for this clinic.

The new 10,000 sq. ft. state of the art clinic is located at Ras Al Khaimah (Close to other northern emirates), making it the brands’ second clinic in the emirate. It will offer a range of the latest wellness and beauty services and products - including weight management solutions, immunity building programmes, skin and hair treatments, and laser/aesthetic dermatology treatments.

Speaking on the launch of the new clinic, Vandana Luthra, Founder, VLCC said, “We are delighted to open our second clinic in Ras al Khaimah, as we see a growing demand in this emirate and highlights our customers’ trust in the brand. Our vision is to transform lives as there’s increasing awareness and demand among consumers for advanced beauty treatments. VLCC addresses this critical need by providing the latest and scientifically proven wellness and beauty treatments in a safe and trusted and medically skilled environment. This new clinic is specifically designed to meet these needs with best-in-class treatments and products.”

Equipped with advanced technology, the services at the new VLCC wellness and beauty clinic will be managed by experienced and certified professionals, including medical doctors, nutritionists, physiotherapists, dermatologists, cosmetologists, and beauty therapists.

About VLCC Group:

Founded by Mrs. Vandana Luthra as a beauty and weight management services centre in 1989, VLCC was among the first multi-outlet corporate operations in the Wellness & Beauty Industry. Since inception, the Company’s mission has been to transform lives by making Wellness & Beauty accessible to women and men. In over 30 years of operation, the VLCC brand has grown to become synonymous with Wellness & Beauty in Indian households.

The VLCC Group’s operations currently span 323 locations in 144 cities and 12 countries across Asia and East Africa. It operates 226 VLCC Wellness & Beauty Clinics in 10 countries across South Asia, the GCC Region and East Africa; manages a chain of 97 VLCC Institutes of Beauty & Nutrition across 67 cities in India; and, manufactures in Switzerland and the company’s three plants in India and Singapore, a comprehensive range of skin care, hair-care and body-care products as well as nutraceuticals under the VLCC Natural Sciences™, Skin MTX™, BelleWave™, VLCC Slimmer’s™, VLCC Shape Up™ and VLCC Wellscience™ brands, which are not only used as consumables in treatments and therapies at all VLCC Wellness Centers globally but are also retailed through over 110,000 retail outlets in India, in addition to beauty salons and aesthetic dermatology clinics across Asia. VLCC is the only organisation whose wellness and weight-management programmes are recommended by the Indian Medical Association, India’s national body of medical doctors comprising over 330,000 members.