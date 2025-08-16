Vivienda Developments, a subsidiary of AM Group, has announced the launch of its latest residential project, “Jaen”, in West Cairo. The development, located in the Green Belt area of Sheikh Zayed, spans 10 feddans or 42,000 sqm ,and comes with total investments of EGP 900 million.

Positioned as a new milestone in Vivienda’s portfolio, Jaen introduces an integrated urban and architectural concept that blends authenticity with modern design. The project is tailored for both homeowners and investors, offering distinctive architectural styles, efficient space utilization, and the company’s signature commitment to premium finishing standards and on-time delivery.

Strategically situated in Plot 8 – Green Belt – Sheikh Zayed, Jaen lies near the Cairo–Alexandria Desert Road, Dahshour Link, and the 26th of July Corridor. This prime location combines tranquility, privacy, and green landscapes with easy connectivity to Cairo’s main roads and key destinations.

According to Eng. Amr Basha, Chairman of Vivienda Developments, the company chose West Cairo after years of activity in New Cairo, driven by rising demand for more spacious and quieter areas such as Sheikh Zayed and the Green Belt, which have witnessed strong growth following major infrastructure upgrades.

Jaen will feature a variety of unit types, including standalone villas, twin houses, and townhouses, starting from 230 sqm. Each home is designed with smart layouts that maximize interior spaces, while residents benefit from fully integrated services and amenities across the compound.

To deliver on its vision, Vivienda has partnered with top industry names: YBA – Eng. Yasser El Beltagy as architectural and landscape consultant, Huawei and Protech as technology advisors, AMG as engineering consultant, El Hosany Engineering Consultants for architectural drawings, and Mohamed Fawzy, CEO of Protech Egypt & UAE, as technical consultant.

Vivienda currently has a project portfolio in New Cairo valued at around EGP 400 million and is preparing to expand further in West Cairo with new developments in Sheikh Zayed, New October, and New Zayed. Additional mixed-use projects—residential, administrative, and commercial—are also in the pipeline for New Cairo.

Since its establishment in 2007, Vivienda Developments has built a strong track record with successful projects in New Cairo’s prime neighborhoods, including Andalus, El Banafseg, Investors, and Gardenia Heights. The company is widely recognized for its commitment to high-quality finishes, modern designs, and strict delivery schedules.

The launch of Jaen marks a new chapter in Vivienda’s growth strategy—delivering integrated communities that balance architectural beauty, innovation, and investment value in one of West Cairo’s most promising locations.