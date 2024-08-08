MUSCAT – Viu, PCCW’s leading pan-regional OTT video streaming service operating in 16 markets, announced the launch of the Viu Gift Box bundle exclusively with Omantel. Viu is a leading streaming service included with Omantel's comprehensive suite of plans for new post-paid customers, ensuring a seamless and unparalleled entertainment experience within the Sultanate of Oman. This tailor-made bundle allows Omantel’s eligible customers to upgrade to Viu Premium, coupled with free streaming data to enjoy Viu’s content.

With the introduction of this bundle, Omantel's customers will gain three months of free access to Viu's extensive catalog of premium Arabic content, along with a unique selection of popular Turkish series and a vast slate of Korean dramas, all dubbed in Arabic (subject to their subscription plan). Customers will also enjoy a Viu premium subscription in addition to 3GB of Viu streaming data from Omantel.

This strategic arrangement underscores Viu's commitment to offering quality entertainment choices and broad access to a diverse selection of content for users in Oman. It marks another milestone in the relationship between Viu and Omantel, building on the existing collaboration which also includes the option of direct carrier billing for Viu services. Both Viu and Omantel are devoted to consistently presenting superior entertainment experiences for their customers. This alliance is set to meet the increasing demand for quality streaming content in the region and offer viewers in Oman the best of Korean, Turkish, and Arabic streaming content.

On the occasion of the collaboration, Rohit D’silva, Chief Business Officer, MEA, Viu, commented: "Our collaboration with Omantel, the leading telecommunications provider in the Sultanate of Oman, is a thrilling development for Viu. It broadens our reach, allowing us to introduce our rich assortment of premium content to Omantel's customers. We are dedicated to enriching the entertainment experience and offering an outstanding streaming service across various devices."

About Viu

Viu, a leading pan-regional over-the-top (OTT) video streaming service, is available in 16 markets across Asia, the Middle East, and South Africa.

The Viu service is available to consumers through a dual model, with an ad-supported free tier and a premium subscription tier. In addition to premium original productions under the brand “Viu Original”, Viu showcases TV series, movies, and lifestyle programs from top content providers in local and regional languages with subtitles. Viu Scream Dates, its multi-market fan-meet offering, extends the Viu experience beyond the screens by bringing stars closer to their fans via live events.

In June 2023, PCCW and CANAL+ formed a partnership to accelerate the growth of Viu, making CANAL+ a strategic investor in Viu.

Viu also operates MOOV, a popular digital music streaming and live concerts service in Hong Kong.

Viu is a member of PCCW Media under PCCW Limited, a global company headquartered in Hong Kong with interests in telecommunications, media, IT solutions, property development and investments, and other businesses. PCCW also operates ViuTV, a free television service in Hong Kong, through HK Television Entertainment Company Limited, and has interests in Pacific Century Premium Developments Limited, among other global investments.