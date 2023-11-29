Visit Qatar has launched a brand-new destination campaign that showcases Qatar’s diverse attractions and invites GCC nationals and residents to experience Qatar this winter season.

The ‘Hayyakum Qatar’ destination campaign has been launched Out-of-Home and on social media platforms. The campaign highlights four main angles, each of which is reflected by images of specific destinations or events. The campaign humorously tracks a family visiting from the region as they explore what Qatar has to offer and celebrates the experience with the messages: Here’s to Your Joy, Here’s to Your Gatherings, Here’s to Your Laughter, and Here’s to Your Excitement. The video depicts the close bond between GCC countries and the warm, authentic hospitality that Qatar extends to its neighbours.

Commenting on the new destination campaign, Eng. Abdulaziz Ali Al-Mawlawi, Chief Marketing and Promotion Officer at Qatar Tourism said: “We are thrilled to reveal this special campaign to everyone across the GCC. Qatar demonstrated its hospitality to millions of visitors last year and we are proud to continue welcoming even greater numbers this year from the region and beyond. Our eased travel policies, which include no visa requirements for GCC nationals and simplified processes through the Hayya application, mean that visitors can seamlessly travel to Qatar while choosing to arrive through land, sea or air. Our ‘Hayyakum Qatar’ campaign highlights the exciting experiences we have for visitors and the family-friendly fun that guests can enjoy during our beautiful winter season.”

Here’s to Your Joy

Visitors can head to Qatar for a spot of retail therapy. The country’s state-of-the-art retail venues, such as the Parisienne-inspired mall, Place Vendôme, the luxurious Al Hazm Mall, and the famed 21 High Street in Katara Cultural Village, which comes complete with outdoor cooling, all offer holistic retail, dining and entertainment experiences fit for the whole family.

As part of Qatar’s extensive retail offering, visitors can look forward to Shop Qatar – the country’s biggest shopping festival which is set to make a return this winter season. The festival sees the country’s most prominent and popular malls participating in a range of exciting events including fashion shows, makeup masterclasses and other forms of exceptional entertainment. Lucrative promotions are also in store with prizes to be won like luxury cars, apartments, and cash.

Here’s to Your Gatherings

From budget street eats to restaurants by Michelin-starred chefs, Qatar’s food scene is wide-ranging and can be tailored to suit every itinerary. The campaign highlights the joy of gathering over a shared meal at one of the many leading restaurants available in the county.

Qatar’s gastronomic largesse is best witnessed at the Qatar International Food Festival (QIFF), an annual tradition that brings together leading chefs from the region and internationally. The upcoming winter season will see the festival’s 13th edition, and bring to audiences live entertainment, cooking masterclasses and a chance to meet global top chefs.

Here’s to Your Laughter

Qatar celebrates fun and thrills with Lusail Winter Wonderland and Meryal Water Park. Located on Al Maha Island, Lusail Winter Wonderland boasts over 50 rides and attractions, culinary options, and live entertainment. Meryal Water Park, located on the newly developed Qetaifan Island, is home to the 85-meter high ‘icon tower’ and offers visitors a selection of exciting attractions including a total of 36 waterslides.

Here’s to Your Excitement

This winter, Qatar promises a line-up of live performances, concerts, and comedy shows, creating the ultimate festive atmosphere. There will also be a number of renowned events including 5th edition the Qatar Hot Air Balloon Festival and maritime experiences at Hamad Port.

Qatar welcomed over three million visitors by mid-October 2023, registering a five-year high. Figures are led by visitors from Saudi Arabia, while all GCC countries feature in the Top 10.

Conveniently positioned between East and West, Qatar boasts an award-winning national carrier and an international airport that has been voted the Best Airport in the World for two years in a row. Qatar is also one of the most open countries in terms of visa facilitation, with visa-free access for GCC citizens, and visa-on-arrival granted to citizens from 95 countries. Qatar also launched the “Hayya” platform to ensure easy visa facilitation to all other nationalities. GCC nationals can register companions on the Hayya application and pre-register their vehicles for faster entry at the Abu Samra border.

