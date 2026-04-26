Muscat, Oman – The National Travel Operator – Visit Oman, a subsidiary of OMRAN Group, marks its five‑year anniversary, highlighting a transformational journey that digitally connects Oman to the world, while empowering local tourism suppliers and small and medium-enterprises (SMEs) through scaled global digital distribution across travel trade and consumer channels.

“Five years ago, Visit Oman set out to make booking Oman seamless and accessible to the world, while ensuring long-term sustainability for our local tourism providers,” said Eng. Ayad Ali Al Balushi, Group CEO of OMRAN Group. “Today, Visit Oman stands as the nation’s unified travel platform, bridging global demand with Omani supply through secure, advanced, and scalable technology, and elevating the visitor journey from discovery and booking to arrival at the destination.”

Over the five years, Visit Oman has transformed the nation’s digital travel landscape, building trust, expanding access, and scaling global reach. The foundations were set with the launch of a fully digital B2B booking platform, International Air Transport Association (IATA) certification, Global Distribution System (GDS) airline integration, partnerships with more than 85 airlines, including local carriers Oman Air and Salam Air, and real‑time digital connections to over 140 hotels and accommodation options across Oman. The booking platform has partnered and onboarded with more than 390 trade partners across 55+ countries, and connected over 250 local tourism providers, 80% of which are SMEs.

With the digitization of more than 350 tourism services, the focus has been on delivering innovative solutions. In 2024, the platform experienced accelerated growth and global expansion following the launch of the ‘Digital Travel Hub’ (B2B2C), connecting the platform with AI-powered leading Online Travel Agencies (OTAs), enabling the global distribution of Omani tours and experiences in multiple languages across more than 170 markets. In addition, Oman’s first licensed short‑stay accommodation platform was launched, offering eco‑lodges, heritage inns, and guesthouses, expanding accommodation options available to visitors. On the promotion and marketing front, Visit Oman launched digital marketing campaigns in collaboration with global partners, attracting over 150,000 visitors. This was further supported by the delivery of the Online Travel Training B2B program about the destination and Visit Oman, reaching more than 93,000 travel agents worldwide.

Visit Oman accelerated growth through a fully integrated B2C platform, new travel tech tools for Omani travel agencies, the nation’s first stopover program with Oman Air and the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism, dedicated Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE) travel services, and integrated seasonal and sports campaigns, including IRONMAN Oman, World Cup 2026 qualifiers, and the #WithinOman summer tourism campaign, while advancing national tourism capabilities with AI‑enabled microsites, short‑stay rental integrations, and the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism’s “Tashgheel” tour guide program for freelancers.

Building an Integrated, Inclusive Travel Economy

Visit Oman’s platform strategy has lowered barriers for SMEs, modernized supplier connectivity, and created a unified national digital marketplace for Oman’s travel products across air, hotels, tours, transfers, and related tourism ancillaries, supporting MICE and sports tourism. This integrated approach supports government objectives for diversification, employment, and sustainable growth while elevating the visitor experience from inspiration to conversion.

Shabib Mohamed Al Maamari, Managing Director of Visit Oman, added: “Our next chapter focuses on deepening the distribution of Omani tourism experiences to reach broader target segments across key source markets, broadening category choice, and continuously improving conversion through advanced technologies and digital marketing, while continuing to empower local tourism providers and SMEs on the global digital tourism map.”

We invite local tourism suppliers to join our growing national ecosystem by registering today at https://visitoman.om/supplier and encourage travelers and partners alike to explore and book unforgettable Omani experiences at https://booknow.visitoman.om.

About the National Travel Operator (Visit Oman)

The Gateway to Unlimited Experiences

Launched in 2021 as a subsidiary of OMRAN Group, Visit Oman is the Sultanate of Oman’s digitally native Destination Management System (DMS), accredited by the International Air Transport Association (IATA), serving the needs of both the local and international travel industry.

Through strategic partnerships, Visit Oman seamlessly connects the entire accredited Omani travel supply chain – flights, accommodation, transfers, tour operators, experiences, and more – all of which have passed a rigorous quality assurance framework to ensure exceptional standards.

Visit Oman provides a wealth of curated content and storytelling resources, inspiring visitors to explore Oman's limitless potential. With a treasure trove of untapped travel offerings, Visit Oman empowers local businesses and SMEs by enabling live bookings and instant confirmations. This makes it easier for travellers and international travel agents to find the right experiences, and for local suppliers to market their offerings in source markets on a global scale.

Committed to the National Tourism Strategy 2040, Visit Oman is dedicated to promoting Oman’s tourism industry, supported by the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism, showcasing its unique beauty and authenticity to the world. We make travel easier with a digitised booking process, one seamless booking at a time.

For media queries, please contact:

Sariya Nasser Al Ismaili, Senior Executive Communications Strategist, National Travel Operator – Visit Oman.

Email: sariya.alismaili@visitoman.om

Digital: www.visitoman.om | LinkedIn: visitoman1 | Facebook: visitoman.vo | X (Twitter formerly): visitoman_vo | Instagram: visitoman_om

Hashtags: #VisitOman #UnlimitedExperiences