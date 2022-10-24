Dubai, United Arab Emirates: One of China’s biggest entertainment companies, WanTing Group, announces its plans to open its first venue in the GCC, with VISION, this November. To be located at The H Hotel Dubai, VISION promises a nightlife experience that blurs the lines of reality, taking inspiration from the Earth’s elements and aims to pioneer virtual hospitality. Additionally, VISION is set to be the only nightclub in the world to achieve cross-border collaboration with the famed Jacob&Co brand with the launch of the VISION x Jacob&Co wristwatch.

A booming industry and a fast-approaching new way of life, the Metaverse is an open space for boundless opportunities for innovation. VISION is set to become Dubai’s first club built around the Metaverse. Club-goers and crypto-owners will be able to turn coins into cocktails and enjoy a plethora of exclusive benefits at the venue, with NFTs also available for purchase and for use.

Further elevating the guest experience, VISION will launch in partnership with Jacob&Co, the renowned luxury jewelry and wristwatch brand, to create exclusive VISION x Jacob&Co timepieces, that will be available to those who purchase the venue’s unique NFTs. An exclusive branded VIP table will also be established at VISION along with other Jacob&Co elements.

The ambiance at VISION exudes opulence set in a futuristic space, featuring laser beams and LED lights that radiate through the entire venue. Guests can look forward to visionary décor and entrancing techno beats blended with Hip-Hop and Pop favourites that are sure to transform any night into an other-worldly experience. Situated at the luxurious H Hotel Dubai, VISION will be an extraordinary destination with a vibrant dancefloor as well as options for intimate, private booths and rooms for VIP clientele.

Chris Wang, Chief Executive Officer of VISION and Hang Zhou WanTing Catering & Entertainment Management Co., comments, “We are extremely excited to be launching our first venue in the region in Dubai. There is so much potential in the Middle East in terms of nightlife entertainment, and we look forward to presenting a celestial nightlife experience for guests and clients with VISION. At the venue, we plan to provide club-goers space to connect through light and sound, turning their evenings into a stellar visual and audio haven.”

About VISION

VISION is the first WanTing Group venue to launch in the Middle East. Located at The H Hotel Dubai, the venue is an extension of the group’s brand of nightclubs. VISION is the first nightclub in the city to facilitate crypto-currency payments and provides guests the ability to purchase bespoke Non-Fungible Tokens that can be used at the venue itself, along with access to exclusive benefits. Featuring stunning LED interiors and world-class services, VISION is a club that puts audio and visual technologies at the forefront to present a futuristic experience for its guests.

About Hang Zhou WanTing Catering & Entertainment Management Co.

The WanTing Group, established in 2015 is a multinational Chinese hospitality group with over 268 clubs globally, creating distinctive experiences with various entertainment venues such as clubs and services such as catering. A pioneering entertainment company, the WanTing Group focuses on creating raw and revolutionary experiences for people, creating an everlasting space for people to disconnect and experience the finest hospitality services.