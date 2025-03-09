Malak El Baba: "We are committed to supporting Egypt's digital payment ecosystem and ensuring customer data protection, in line with the country's efforts to achieve financial inclusion and economic growth."

Tap-to-Add Card enables cardholders to seamlessly add their cards to digital wallets by simply tapping them on their mobile device

Cairo – Visa (NYSE: V), the global leader in digital payments, has announced the launch of , Tap-to-Add Card, in the Egyptian market. This innovative solution aims to promote the use of digital wallets providing customers with a more secure and seamless payment experience, allowing cardholders to add their Visa contactless cards to digital wallets with a simple tap on their mobile device.

Bringing enhanced security and convenience, Tap-to-Add Card eliminates the cumbersome process of manual entry, a common source of errors and a vulnerability exploited by fraudsters seeking to compromise sensitive card information. Upon tapping, a unique one-time code validated by Visa's Chip Authenticate service, ensuring secure provisioning of card credentials and offering a significantly faster and more secure alternative to traditional methods.

Malak El Baba, Egypt’s Country Manager and Vice President at Visa, stated "We are always keen to introduce innovative and integrated solutions that meet the evolving needs of consumers and keep pace with the rapid global transformation in digital payments. The 'Tap-to-Add Card' feature will boost customer confidence and encourage wider adoption of digital payments."

She added: "Our goal is to empower individuals and businesses with cutting-edge technologies that offer both speed and security. The 'Tap-to-Add Card' feature leverages advanced technology to protect cardholder data from fraud attempts while also saving users time and effort by eliminating the need for manual card entry—delivering a faster, easier, and more secure experience. Visa takes pride in being a key player in Egypt’s digital transformation journey and remains committed to supporting the country’s electronic payment ecosystem, reinforcing its dedication to advancing Egypt’s ambitious vision of becoming a cashless, technology-driven society."

Tap to Add Card is designed to benefit all stakeholders in the payments ecosystem. Offering an experience similar to in-store payments, cardholders can enjoy a faster, more convenient, and more secure way to add cards to their digital wallets, encouraging greater adoption of digital payments. For issuers, Tap to Add Card can help reduce the risk and associated costs of provisioning fraud, simplifies the add-to-wallet process leading to fewer customer service inquiries, and improves transaction approval rates.

Supporting digital wallets globally, "Tap-to-Add Card" adheres to Visa’s security standards, minimizing the risk of card breaches, enhancing overall security, and reducing errors caused by manual data entry. This significantly improves the customer experience.

It is worth mentioning that "Tap-to-Add Card" has gained significant popularity worldwide since its launch, proving its effectiveness in simplifying the process of adding cards to digital wallets. This further underscores Visa’s commitment to delivering innovative payment solutions that meet market needs and enhance digital payment experiences.

