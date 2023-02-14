Abu Dhabi, UAE: Viola Outdoor, a division of Viola Communications, the Abu Dhabi-based media communications specialists, has announced that as part of its plans to broaden its OOH marketing horizons across the region, it has joined the World Out of Home Organization (WOO), the global Out of Home Association which works to promote and improve the industry on behalf of its members, thus reinforcing Viola’s status as the principle advertising concessionaire on the main outdoor platforms of Abu Dhabi through its Viola Outdoor division.

The non-profit orgnization, which will be hosting the WOO MENA Forum Dubai this week, engages in worldwide representation of outdoor advertising media companies with relevant authorities and other international organizations, playing a leading role in the standardization of outdoor advertising research data.

Membership of the body will enable Viola Outdoor to maintain its position at the forefront of the digitalisation of the industry in Abu Dhabi through the sharing of experiences, exchange of best practices, and contributions to the setting of global standards.

-Ends-

Viola Communications is a full service communications organisation with a fully integrated approach to transforming brands, image and corporate identities, utilising the latest and most innovative techniques and forward thinking strategies to yield successful results, applying dedication and passion to creativity.

The company has evolved in support of Abu Dhabi’s long-term vision to build a competitive, sustainable and globally open economy, and in the process, has become part of the very fabric of Abu Dhabi’s media economy.

We believe in forward thinking strategies that yield successful results, applying dedication and passion to creativity in support of the aspirations of our holding company, the Multiply Group, in its quest to invest in and empower tech-driven, scalable businesses which demonstrate healthy growth and have the potential for disrupting their industries.

Viola Outdoor is Abu Dhabi’s leading out-of-home advertising media provider and is changing the face of advertising in Abu Dhabi by adopting digitisation through innovative and dynamic approaches.

