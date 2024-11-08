Dubai, UAE – Vertiv (NYSE: VRT), a global leader in critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, recently concluded its highly anticipated AI Solutions Innovation Roadshow in Dubai, UAE.

Held at Crowne Plaza – Dubai Marina, the event was part of a global series aimed at educating and equipping customers and consultants with essential expertise for deploying high-performance computing (HPC) and artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure. During the roadshow, Vertiv experts introduced the eight infrastructure imperatives to enable AI, shared insights on key challenges and opportunities and provided participants with a deep understanding of the latest innovations supporting HPC infrastructure, as well as the impact on data center power and cooling systems.

Tassos Peppas, Regional Director for Middle East, Turkey and Central Asia (METCA) region at Vertiv, said: "Dubai stands at the forefront of high-performance computing and AI innovation, setting a powerful example for the region and beyond. With our AI Solutions Innovation Roadshow, we are bringing the latest advancements directly to industry leaders, empowering them to explore transformative infrastructure that is critical for tomorrow’s digital landscape. We were thrilled to engage with our customers in Dubai, demonstrating how Vertiv’s solutions not only optimize current operations but also position them to lead confidently into the future of AI-driven possibilities.”

The Vertiv AI Solutions Innovation Roadshow emphasized the essential aspects for adopting AI-compatible infrastructure and service to maintain operational excellence. Discussions explored power optimization for AI workloads, alternative energy solutions, and readiness for liquid and hybrid cooling technologies.

During the roadshow, Vertiv showcased the Vertiv™ Liebert® XDU 450 Coolant Distribution Unit (CDU), the latest liquid cooling solution designed to enhance the performance and efficiency of HPC systems and modern data center applications.

Speakers from Vertiv for the Dubai event included Tassos Peppas – Regional Director METCA, Mahmoud Abdelmoneim – Sales Director Middle East, Ian Paul – Hyper & Colo Strategic Segments Director METCA, Majid Eid – Account Manager Thermal METCA, Russel Payne – Senior Manager Application Engineering EMEA, Slawomir Dziedziula – Director of Application engineers EMEA, and Nikola Petkovic – Senior Solutions Architect EMEA.

For more information, visit Vertiv.com/METCA.

