The successful completion of the 10-floor development stands as yet another testament to Condor’s commitment to delivering high-quality projects on time.

DUBAI: Condor Developers, a leading Dubai-based luxury property developer, announced that it has successfully handed over its third premium residential development—Condor Concept 7—at Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC) within the committed timeframe.

The 10-floor Condor Concept 7, situated in the heart of JVC near Circle Mall and well-connected to key landmarks within a 10-20 km radius, was developed at a project cost of AED 200 million.

“The handover of Condor Concept 7 is yet another milestone in our journey of delivering projects within the stipulated timeframe while ensuring excellence in construction, architecture, aesthetics, and material quality,” said Vidhyadharan Sivaprasad, Chairman and CEO of Condor Developers.

Condor has a strong track record of timely project deliveries, he added, citing previous successful handovers of Condor Castle in JVC and Marina Star in Dubai Marina. Currently, Condor is developing two new projects—Condor Sonate Residences in Jumeirah Village Triangle (JVT) and Condor Golf Links 18 at Dubai Sports City—both of which are progressing on schedule.

“Over the last four decades of our presence in Dubai’s real estate market, Condor Developers has built a reputation as a responsible and sustainable developer, committed to quality and timely delivery. This has resulted in an overwhelming response to our projects,” said Sivaprasad.

Condor Concept 7 features a total of 158 residential units. The development offers a variety of amenities, including a swimming pool, open cabanas, a study area, a gym, and a rooftop pet park, among others.

Condor is also expanding its investments in Dubai’s thriving real estate sector and plans to develop projects worth over AED 2.5 billion by 2027. In addition to Condor Sonate Residences and Condor Golf Links 18, the company has two more upcoming projects in Dubai’s prime residential districts—Dubai Islands and Al Majan.