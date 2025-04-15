RAS AL KHAIMAH, UAE: The challenge of countering misinformation, false narratives based on hidden agendas, and sponsored news is being met by public-spirited universities through intensive programs that train graduates in the intricacies of producing responsible and ethical content across platforms.

The American University of Ras Al Khaimah (AURAK) is one of the institutions deeply concerned about the alarming rise in “tailored” news or planted stories that are wreaking havoc worldwide, especially on social media platforms.

AURAK, listed among Top 500 Universities in the 2025 QS World University Rankings and thus occupying the sixth position among UAE universities, has developed a Bachelor of Arts in Mass Communication focused on communication theory, media law and ethics, journalism, advertising, public relations, and digital media. Through various experiences, including internships and research projects, the program allows students to apply their skills and gain real-world experience in the field.

Prof. Stephen Wilhite, Senior Vice President of Academic Affairs and Student Success and Provost at AURAK, says: “The meteoric rise of social media has underlined the need for molding mass communication professionals grounded in ethical and objective content creation. Mass communication professionals are needed to filter, curate, and present information in ways that are clear, accurate, and engaging. To meet the growing demand for well-rounded responsible professionals, we have tailored our program to equip students with proficiency in research skills, the use of technology and media, critical thinking, creativity, and analytical abilities.”

Prof. Hariclea Zengos, Dean of School of Arts & Sciences at AURAK, adds: “The evolving landscape of mass communication demands that universities are in alignment with the changing trends while designing programs. Our Bachelor of Mass Communication takes into account emerging trends in content creation and distribution, as well as the need for integrity in content generation. We ensure that students get a 360-degree perspective of the mass communication industry, and that they adhere to journalistic standards, fact-check information, and avoid sensationalism.”

The four-year Bachelor of Arts in Mass Communication offers concentrations in Digital Media or Public Relations, two of the most critical areas in today’s exploding media universe.

The global Digital Media market size, estimated at USD 832.99 billion in 2023, is expected to grow at a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 12.8% from 2024 to 2030, driven by strong demand for digital media content across different sectors, such as business, medicine, education, finance, and others. The growing popularity of social media advertising and location-based video content has been a significant driver of the digital media market's growth.

The Public Relations market is forecast to reach $214.9 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 10.5% during 2024-2030, fueled by galloping demand for reputation management from major brands, politicians, public figures, NGOs, hospitals, etc.

AURAK’s Mass Communication program places media literacy and news literacy at the core of its curriculum. Students are trained not only to produce content but to critically evaluate information, understand media ethics, and apply fact-checking strategies. Through courses such as Media Law and Ethics, News Writing and Reporting, and Advanced Digital Media, students engage with real-world scenarios where they navigate misinformation, disinformation, and ethical dilemmas. The program also introduces students to data journalism and the use of AI tools to analyze and interpret information responsibly. This integrated approach ensures that graduates are not only capable of creating compelling content but are also equipped to defend against misinformation and contribute to a more informed society.

Graduates of the AURAK Bachelor of Mass Communication can pursue diverse careers in mass communication and media-related fields, including journalism, public relations, advertising, digital media, broadcasting, and more. They can find jobs in traditional news outlets, online media organizations, government agencies, non-profit organizations, or the corporate world.

