Libya: Libyan United Beverage Bottling Company (LUBBC), a leading force in the Libyan beverage market, is expanding the strategic partnership with SIG. The collaboration is set to boost LUBBC's production capabilities, increase local market volumes, and enhance export opportunities, while also consolidating SIG's position in the region.

Under this agreement, SIG will deliver four additional filling lines for aseptic carton packs to LUBBC, including a SIG Midi 12 Aseptic, two SIG XSlim 24 Aseptic, and a SIG Mini 24 Aseptic. These filling lines will support LUBBC’s expansion plans and meet the growing demand for safe, high-quality beverages in Libya. The company already has two SIG filling lines for aseptic carton packs in operation and uses them to successfully fill its Safi brand beverages.

Hamza Abubrig, CEO of LUBBC, commented: “We are very proud to choose SIG as our trusted partner. SIG is developing the solutions and technologies needed to help ensure access to safe non-carbonated soft drinks (NCSD) and liquid dairy (LD) products for people all over the world. The success of the Safi brand in Libya over the past few months has been remarkable, thanks to the cooperation between the SIG and LUBBC teams. We are excited to build on this partnership and continue our growth journey together.”

This strategic partnership signifies an advancement for LUBBC, driving both local growth and international competitiveness through cutting-edge packaging technology.

Mohamed Eljamal, Libya Country Manager at SIG, added: “This partnership is a key step towards expanding our presence and strengthening our market position in the region. We are delighted seeing more and more customers in Libya growing with our industry-leading solutions.”

About LUBB

Libyan United Beverage Bottling Company (LUBBC), established in 2017, is part of the Whiba Holding Group and a leading Libyan manufacturer of high-quality beverages specializing in the production and distribution of a wide range of beverage products. A strong supply chain combined with strong manufacturing expertise enables the company to participate in new developments in the Libyan beverage industry.

About SIG

SIG is a leading solutions provider of packaging for better – better for our customers, for consumers, and for the world. With our unique portfolio of aseptic carton, bag-in-box, and spouted pouch, we work in partnership with our customers to bring food and beverage products to consumers around the world in a safe, sustainable, and affordable way. Our technology and outstanding innovation capabilities enable us to provide our customers with end-to-end solutions for differentiated products, smarter factories, and connected packs, all to address the ever-changing needs of consumers. Sustainability is integral to our business, and we strive to create a regenerative food packaging system.

Founded in 1853, SIG is headquartered in Neuhausen, Switzerland, and listed at the SIX Swiss Exchange. The skills and experience of our approximately 9,600 employees worldwide enable us to respond quickly and effectively to the needs of our customers in over 100 countries. In 2024, SIG produced 57 billion packs and generated €3.3 billion in revenue. SIG also has an AAA ESG rating by MSCI, a Platinum CSR rating by EcoVadis, and is included in the FTSE4Good Index. For more information, visit www.sig.biz