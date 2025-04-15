Ahmad Alghamdi, Chief People Officer of stc group, and Mudhi Aljamea, Dean of stc Academy, shared key insights on shaping the Kingdom’s workforce of tomorrow.

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - stc group, Saudi Arabia’s leading digital enabler, proudly participates in the Human Capability Initiative (HCI) 2025 as the Vision Partner, joining global experts in meaningful dialogues on human capability development under the theme “Beyond Readiness”. The event comes on the back of stc group’s recognition among LinkedIn’s 2025 rankings of best workplaces for career growth in Saudi Arabia.

During HCI, stc group’s training institution, stc Academy, announced a strategic collaboration with IBM to accelerate the development of a future-ready workforce through the launch of a new public learning platform.

Ahmad Alghamdi, Chief People Officer of stc group, shared insights on shaping the Kingdom’s emerging workforce through continuous learning and smart development for a digital future: “stc group’s leadership in fostering digitally empowered talent reflects our unwavering commitment to Vision 2030. Our comprehensive upskilling programs and strategic partnerships are training individuals to thrive in a digital-first economy, driving transformation across the Kingdom’s industries.”

Mudhi Aljamea, Dean of stc Academy, spoke at the panel discussion titled “Accelerating and Amplifying Learning and Capability Transformation”, showcasing the Academy’s cutting-edge initiatives in preparing young Saudi talent for the digital age.

Having taken place on 13 and 14 April, HCI 2025 united over 12,000 global experts and decision-makers, and featured more than 300 speakers from various backgrounds. The conference focused on unlocking human potential by integrating advancements in technology, education, and workforce development, empowering individuals with the skills, knowledge, and adaptability needed to thrive in today’s rapidly evolving economic and technological landscape.

As a Vision Partner of HCI, stc group is dedicated to investing in Saudi Arabia’s transformation by uplifting the next generation of talent through comprehensive training and upskilling initiatives.

