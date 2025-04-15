A heavy-ion radiation therapy facility will be built to start treating patients with ionizing radiation with the potential to upgrade to a multi-ion facility in the future

New facility with heavy-ion therapy system will be located adjacent to Fatima bint Mubarak Center at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi to deliver advanced cancer treatment

With just 15 centers worldwide offering heavy-ion radiotherapy and none within a five-hour flight of the UAE, the introduction of this advanced therapy strengthens Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi’s leadership in advancing oncology care in the UAE and the wider Middle East region

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: In a major move for the Middle East, M42, a global health champion powered by AI and technology, announces that Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, part of the M42 group, is set to build the region’s first heavy-ion therapy*1 facility in Abu Dhabi, giving hope to cancer sufferers in the region. The announcement was made during Abu Dhabi Global Health Week (ADGHW) 2025, a major government initiative by the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH) that seeks to advance the future of health and well-being.

With this new facility, M42 and Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi are making history by bringing one of the most advanced and effective cancer treatment technologies to the Middle East, positioning Abu Dhabi as a global leader in oncology innovation and care. With no heavy-ion therapy center within a five-hour flight radius of the UAE, this facility ensures patients from across the region can access world-class care. This advanced form of radiation therapy will deliver unparalleled precision in targeting and destroying cancerous tumors with greater efficacy, revolutionizing cancer treatment and filling a critical gap in advanced care options for patients in the UAE and the broader region.

Construction of the new facility will begin in 2026 at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi’s campus, adjacent to the recently launched Fatima bint Mubarak Center, a first-of-its-kind cancer center that delivers a multidisciplinary approach to cancer care. The heavy-ion therapy system will include one treatment room equipped with a rotating gantry*2 and one horizontally fixed beam treatment room. The system incorporates cutting-edge high-speed scanning irradiation technology and a compact rotating gantry equipped with superconducting magnets.

Together with the Fatima bint Mubarak Center, this state-of-the-art facility further underscores Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi's position as a leader in oncology advancements and personalized care, offering a comprehensive and multidisciplinary approach to cancer treatment, under one roof.

The first heavy-ion therapy system in the region follows a strategic partnership between M42 and Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corporation (Toshiba ESS). This collaboration will combine M42’s expertise in healthcare innovation with Toshiba ESS’s technological advancements in particle therapy, positioning Abu Dhabi as a hub for cutting-edge cancer treatment. The agreement was recently signed by M42’s Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer, Hasan Jasem Al Nowais, alongside Tsutomu Takeuchi, Director, Vice President for Power Systems Division, and Chief Nuclear Officer of Toshiba ESS, marking a significant milestone in the region’s healthcare evolution. A private ceremony is planned to take place in Japan the following week to celebrate the signing of the contract.

Hasan Jasem Al Nowais, Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer of M42 and Chairman of Clevland Clinic Abu Dhabi, highlighted the importance of this partnership for the UAE and cancer patients, stating: "M42’s partnership with Toshiba ESS is a significant step that reinforces our commitment to reshaping the future of global health through cutting-edge innovations and technologies. By introducing heavy-ion therapy to the Middle East, we are not only enhancing Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi’s oncology capabilities, but also plugging a critical gap in cancer treatment options for people in the region. With no other heavy-ion radiotherapy center within a five-hour flight radius of Abu Dhabi, this advanced, accurate and effective form of radiation therapy gives hope to cancer sufferers in the region."

Tsutomu Takeuchi, Director, Vice President for Power Systems Division, Chief Nuclear Officer of Toshiba ESS, added: “Toshiba has always been at the forefront of technological innovation for societal benefit. We are thrilled to partner with M42 to transform cancer treatment in the Middle East region. Heavy-ion therapy represents a significant leap forward in radiation therapy, offering faster and less frequent treatments. We look forward to seeing the positive impact this technology will have on cancer patients’ lives.”

Dr. Georges-Pascal Haber, Chief Executive Officer of Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, emphasized the hospital’s commitment to advancing cancer care, stating: "At Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, we are committed to our mission to bring the world’s most advanced cancer treatment modalities to our patients. The introduction of heavy-ion therapy is a testament to our relentless pursuit of innovation and excellence in oncology. By integrating this groundbreaking technology into our comprehensive cancer care program, we are not only elevating treatment outcomes but also transforming lives, offering renewed hope to patients facing the most complex and challenging cancer diagnoses. This milestone solidifies our position as a global leader in personalized, patient-centered oncology care, setting a new benchmark for the region and beyond."

Heavy-ion therapy is globally acclaimed for its superior physical and radiobiological properties compared to traditional photon-based therapies. This advanced treatment delivers higher doses of radiation directly to tumors while minimizing damage to surrounding healthy tissues. Key benefits include shorter, less frequent treatment sessions, significantly reducing the overall burden on patients. For instance, early-stage lung cancer can be treated in a single outpatient session. Additionally, heavy-ion therapy is particularly effective for treating tumors that are inoperable or resistant to conventional therapies, including large tumors and liver metastases. Moreover, it lowers the risk of secondary cancers, offering patients a more effective initial treatment and a safer long-term prognosis.

With only 15 centers worldwide offering heavy-ion radiotherapy, the addition of this therapy to the Fatima bint Mubarak Center will position the region at the forefront of global oncology services. This development ensures the most advanced radiation therapy is available to patients in the UAE and beyond, marking a significant milestone in cancer treatment innovation.

*1 Heavy-ion therapy is a unique form of radiotherapy for the treatment of cancer. It deposits ionizing radiation in cancer cells via accelerated charged particles that are heavier than protons. This therapy accelerates carbon ions to about 70% of the speed of light to form carbon-ion beams (heavy particle beams) to reach cancer tumors in patients. Heavy-ion beams are less likely to spread in the body and can be pinpointed to focus on cancerous tumors, and are thus less likely to damage normal surrounding cells. In addition, the therapy has a greater capability to destroy cancer cell genes than other types of radiation, and is recognized as a treatment method that facilitates early rehabilitation while imposing fewer physical burdens on patients.

*2 Since the irradiation angle can be freely set through 360 degrees, cancer tumors can be irradiated from an optimum angle while the patient maintains a comfortable position. In addition, by combining the low scattering characteristics of heavy-ion beams with scanning irradiation technology, it is possible to avoid healthy tissues and protect organs, and to concentrate the radiation dose delivered to tumors.

About M42

M42 is a global health champion powered by artificial intelligence (AI), technology and genomics to advance innovation in health for people and the planet. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, M42 combines its specialized, state-of-the-art facilities with integrated health solutions like genomics and biobanks, and harnesses advanced technologies to deliver precise, preventive and predictive care, to impactfully disrupt traditional healthcare models and positively impact lives globally.

Established in 2022, following the coming together of G42 Healthcare and Mubadala Health, M42 has more than 480 facilities in 26 countries and over 20,000 employees. M42 includes renowned healthcare providers including Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, Danat Al Emarat, Diaverum, Imperial College London Diabetes Centre, Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed Hospital, and Moorfields Eye Hospital Abu Dhabi. As well as operating the Emirati Genome Programme, M42 runs Abu Dhabi BioBank and Abu Dhabi Health Data Services (ADHDS), a global tech-enabled healthcare company operating Malaffi.

About Abu Dhabi Global Health Week (ADGHW) 2025

ADGHW is a major government initiative from DoH and serves as a platform for innovation and collaboration under the theme ‘Towards Longevity: Redefining Health and Well-being.’ It places a strong emphasis on community-driven health and well-being, with a proactive approach centred around preventive, personalised, and holistic care. Four core themes will guide discussions and initiatives: Longevity and Precision Health; Health System Resilience & Sustainability; Digital Health & AI; and Investment in Life Sciences. By convening diverse stakeholders from around the world, ADGHW is a community without borders that seeks to advance the future of health and well-being.

ADGHW 2025 offers complimentary visitor passes that grant access to the event’s Start Up Zone, live stage sessions and exhibition hall featuring 150 global leaders in health. For more information, visit www.adghw.com.