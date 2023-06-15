Dubai, U.A.E: VERTECO, the region’s leading supplier of award-winning Smart Washroom Solutions, Water Saving Products and Data Driven Cleaning Technology, has announced the launch of two cost-effective leasing options for the Smixin mobile hand washing stations. As official regional distributors of Smixin products, the rental models are designed to offer the hospitality and events sector an affordable way to provide guests with an accessible, hygienic and environmentally friendly place to wash their hands, improving customer experience at the same time.

According to a recent study by the UK’s Food Standards Agency, there has been a decline in consumer hand washing in eating establishments since the start of the pandemic. Despite COVID-19 focussing attention on the need for effective and timely hand hygiene, the report states that the good habits we all adopted are starting to slip[1].

Accessibility to hygienic facilities plays a major factor in this. The pandemic brought us constant reminders about the importance of regular hand washing. Three years on, without the daily prompts, we are far less likely to wash our hands when out and about, particularly when facilities aren’t close or conveniently located where and when we need them.

Yet the simple fact remains – nothing is as effective as soap and water when it comes to stopping the spread of bacteria and infections within a food-handling environment. VERTECO offers the perfect solution for the hospitality sector. Making hand hygiene in public places simple, the completely touchless, fully automated system can be placed anywhere, with users simply placing their hands in the unit where a mix of water and soap are dispensed. The mobile system delivers impeccable hygiene standards and promotes an all-round more comfortable and positive experience for the end-user.

As well as boosting hygiene, the system also addresses the environmental impact of hand washing. With carefully measured amounts of soap and water, it offers the most ecological way to properly wash our hands.

For hotels, restaurants, food courts, and any other F&B outlet, the 2-year lease plan offers a cost-effective alternative to installing a permanent hand wash facility. Starting at just AED 590 per month, the unit offers the convenience of an easy-to-access unit which in turns promotes improved hand hygiene habits in any environment.

The short-term rental option allows event organisers to hire the units for just the day, week, or however long they need. Ideal for large parties, gatherings and social events, the option ensures hand hygiene is maintained, wherever the gathering may be.

David King, Managing Director of VERTECO, says “The good hand washing behaviours that we all established during the pandemic have declined. Accessibility is a major factor in this – if there isn’t a clean washroom nearby, then hand hygiene is far less likely to be a priority. The mobile hand washing system offers a simple, yet highly effective solution, whenever and wherever it is needed.”

King added, “In-line with our sustainability values, the system also saves water by drastically reducing the waste associated with hand washing. By regulating the use of water, soap and paper towels, the unit offers the most environmentally friendly use of consumables. In fact, the system uses 90% less water than traditional hand washing, whilst still delivering desired hygiene standards.”

The Smixin hand washing system has been revolutionising the way consumers within the hospitality sector around the world have been washing their hands. The units can be found in F&B outlets across the region, and in well known establishments such as Shake Shack Middle East.

For more information on the leasing options, please visit: https://www.verteco.com/what-we-do/smixin-mobile-hand-washing-system

ABOUT VERTECO



VERTECO specialises in smart washroom technologies, smart water management and water conservation solutions designed to help businesses improve their environmental, hygiene, commercial and operational efficiencies.

Founded in the UK in 1992, VERTECO now operates across six continents and in over 35 countries. Since opening the Middle East regional office in Dubai in 2010, VERTECO has been using market defining innovation, research, and disruptive technology to deliver water management, water conservation, energy reduction, hygiene and related IoT Smart solutions.

Drawing on almost 30 years’ experience in the environmental space, VERTECO has a full range of water conservation products that help companies reduce such water usage and general wastage.

VERTECO serves some of the MENA region’s most iconic destinations and major companies such as Dubai Airport, EMAAR, Etihad ESCO, Etisalat, Etihad Airways, VOX Cinemas, Dubai Airports, Mall of the Emirates, Mubadala and at Expo 2020 Dubai, amongst many others.

VERTECO has been recognised with a number of accolades. It 2010 it was awarded the Waterwise Marque, in 2012 it was honoured with Dubai Electricity & Water Authority’s (DEWA) ‘Letter of Recommendation’ and Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council’s (QCC) ‘Certificate of Conformity’ and in 2021 it was recognised with the Facilities Management Middle East Supplier of the Year and the Innovation in Facilities Management, Supplier of the Year titles.

In 2018, VERTECO launched www.SaveWaterUAE.com, its own residential e-commerce platform to help homeowners and tenants save water.

For more information visit: www.verteco.com.

[1] Positive pandemic handwashing trend not maintained, finds FSA | Food Safety News