Dubai, U.A.E: VERTECO is delighted to be shortlisted as a finalist within two categories at the 2022 Facilities Management Middle East Awards, an event that saw the company crowned the region’s top supplier in 2021.

Now in their 15th successful year, the awards are widely regarded as the benchmark of success for FM companies in the Middle East, with previous winners including many of the region’s biggest players, such as Emrill, Transguard, and Ejadah.

VERTECO has again been selected as a finalist within the ‘Supplier of the Year Category’, one of the evenings top prizes, which the organization successfully took home last year. The nomination recognizes the company’s position as a supplier of Smart Solutions and water conservation initiatives, for clients looking to achieve significant sustainability goals. In particular, this year the judges were impressed with VERTECO’s latest innovative offering, the LooLights™ system, a product supplied to busy washrooms across the region which eases congestion, boosts customer experience, and enhances the washroom services that FM teams can provide.

VERTECO has also been shortlisted within the ‘Sustainability Initiative of the Year’ category, in recognition of their water-saving programmes, clear green credentials, and overall commitment to research and development when it comes to disruptive technologies.

The awards take place at Dubai’s JW Marriott Marquis Hotel on June 16th.

ABOUT VERTECO

VERTECO specialises in smart washroom technologies, smart water management and water conservation solutions designed to help businesses improve their environmental, hygiene, commercial and operational efficiencies.

Founded in the UK in 1992, VERTECO now operates across six continents and in over 35 countries. Since opening the Middle East regional office in Dubai in 2010, VERTECO has been using market defining innovation, research, and disruptive technology to deliver water management, water conservation, energy reduction, hygiene and related IoT Smart solutions.

Drawing on almost 30 years’ experience in the environmental space, VERTECO has a full range of water conservation products that help companies reduce such water usage and general wastage.

VERTECO serves some of the MENA region’s most iconic destinations and major companies such as Dubai Airport, EMAAR, Etihad ESCO, Etisalat, Etihad Airways, VOX Cinemas, Dubai Airports, Mall of the Emirates, Mubadala and at Expo 2020 Dubai, amongst many others.

VERTECO has been recognised with a number of accolades. It 2010 it was awarded the Waterwise Marque, in 2012 it was honoured with Dubai Electricity & Water Authority’s (DEWA) ‘Letter of Recommendation’ and Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council’s (QCC) ‘Certificate of Conformity’ and in 2021 it was recognised with the Facilities Management Middle East Supplier of the Year and the Innovation in Facilities Management, Supplier of the Year titles.

In 2018, VERTECO launched www.SaveWaterUAE.com, its own its residential e-commerce platform to help homeowners and tenants save water.

For more information visit: www.verteco.com.