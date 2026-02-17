The use of locally sourced Riyadh Yellow Limestone represents a significant step toward the localization of key construction materials in the Kingdom.

Dubai: Versatile International, the Middle East’s first fully integrated, specialist stone project management consultancy, has advised on the licensing and development of the largest Riyadh Yellow Limestone quarry in Saudi Arabia, working collaboratively with a key client and locally established partners.

Located outside of Riyadh, the quarry has been licensed by the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources and is positioned to supply significant volumes of Riyadh Yellow Limestone for use across regional developments. The quarry will ensure a reliable supply of the traditional building material, helping to mitigate procurement risk, reduce transportation distances and costs, and support program certainty across multiple project phases.

The quarry will exclusively supply Riyadh Yellow Limestone, a material deeply rooted in the Kingdom’s architectural heritage and is valued for its authenticity, aesthetic character, and long-term durability. The Riyadh Yellow Limestone can be used for a wide range of applications, including foundational plinths, curbs, gutters, façade cladding, and paving across assets such as public spaces, heritage centers, luxury hotels, libraries, museums, and residential complexes, which could potentially be procured from the newly licensed quarry.

Marco Fahd, Group Chairman and CEO of Versatile International, remarked; “This milestone is another major advancement for the Kingdom’s construction industry, and we are proud to have advised on the quarry’s certification and governance, establishing a clear benchmark for excellence in domain. Versatile’s specialist technical expertise, spanning stone resource assessment, licensing, extraction planning, processing design and logistics integration, has ensured robust controls, predictable material performance and operational efficiency for the future of the quarry. We commend our partners for pioneering this model, which ultimately raises standards, strengthens supply-chain resilience and promotes safer, more sustainable quarry operations across the Kingdom.”

Versatile International provided specialist technical expertise throughout the quarry licensing process. The multidisciplinary team applied geological and materials science insight, production engineering, quality assurance and regulatory advisory throughout the governance process to ensure full compliance with Ministry requirements, as well as alignment with the required quality, safety, and performance standards.

The opening of the quarry represents a significant advancement in strengthening local supply chains and supporting the delivery of natural stone for destination-scale developments while contributing to job creation and operational efficiency within the Kingdom’s construction sector.

This project reinforces the value of early specialist project management consultancy in enabling informed material decisions, reducing risk across the value chain, best of breed governance structure and delivering certainty of outcome for asset developers undertaking large and complex builds.

