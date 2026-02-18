4-year contract for around 3 million people: Veolia signs a management contract with the Jordanian Water Authority to strengthen water and wastewater service reliability across northern Jordan.

30,000 km² under water stress: The contract targets measurable gains in operational performance, service quality and financial sustainability in a highly constrained water region.

A long-term partner for water resilience: Building on projects delivering 247+ million m³ of water annually, Veolia reinforces its role in securing Jordan’s water future.

Amman, Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan: Veolia has signed a four-year performance-based management contract with the Water Authority of Jordan (WAJ), under the strategic oversight of the Ministry of Water and Irrigation (MWI). The contract aims to improve the reliability, efficiency and sustainability of water and wastewater services across northern Jordan, benefiting around 3 million people (around one third of the local population).

Under this agreement, Veolia will provide operation, maintenance and management services to Yarmouk Water Company (YWC), the public utility for water supply and wastewater services in the four Northern Governorates of Jordan: Irbid, Jerash, Ajloun and Mafraq. This service area covers nearly 30 000km2, representing a strategic region facing growing pressure on water resources.

Improving service performance and long-term sustainability

The contract covers key operational activities including water and wastewater operations, maintenance, billing and collection, as well as customer service. Working closely with YWC’s local teams, Veolia will focus on strengthening day-to-day operational reliability, improving service quality for customers, and financial sustainability.

Speaking of the contract to support Jordan, Philippe Bourdeaux, Executive SVP Africa, Near and Middle East Zone, said: "This contract reflects our long-term commitment to supporting the water sector at a time of increasing pressure on water resources. By working alongside Yarmouk Water Company, we aim to strengthen operational performance, improve service quality for customers, and support the country’s efforts to build a more sustainable and resilient water system. This engagement fully aligns with Veolia’s GreenUp strategic program, through which we deliver practical solutions to preserve water resources for the benefit of communities and the environment."

MWI/WAJ welcomed the partnership, highlighting its importance for communities across northern Jordan. “This management contract represents an important step toward improving water and wastewater services across the four Northern Governorates of the Kingdom. By strengthening operational capabilities and utility performance, the partnership will support more reliable and sustainable service delivery for citizens, in line with the National Water Strategy 2023–2040. We look forward to translating this cooperation into tangible and sustainable improvements on the ground,” said Eng.Raed Abu Al-Soud, Minister of Water and Irrigation.

Mobilizing expertise to support infrastructure resilience

Veolia will mobilize experienced management and technical specialists to support core operations, rehabilitation works and capital investment initiatives. The performance-based structure places priority on measurable outcomes, including improved service delivery, cost efficiencies and stronger revenue management.

Reinforcing Veolia’s established presence in Jordan

The agreement further strengthens Veolia’s long-standing role in Jordan’s water sector. The company is already a key partner in major national water infrastructure projects, including the Disi–Amman Operation and Maintenance company which supplies 117 million m³ of drinking water annually, and the As-Samra Wastewater Treatment Plant, a Build-Operate-Transfer contract producing more than 130 million m³ of treated wastewater each year, fully reused for agricultural irrigation.

Through this latest partnership with the WAJ, Veolia continues to support the country’s national water objectives by improving operational efficiency, safeguarding scarce water resources, and ensuring reliable essential services for communities across northern Jordan.

