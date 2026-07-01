DUBAI, UAE – Veeam® Software, the Data and AI Trust Company, today announced it has been positioned by Gartner, Inc. in the Leaders Quadrant of the 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Backup & Data Protection Platforms. This marks the 10th time in a row Veeam has been named a Leader. For the 7th consecutive time, Veeam was positioned Highest in Ability to Execute.

Veeam delivers a unified trust layer that connects data, identities, access, and resilience so enterprises can safely operate in the agentic era – here security starts with data. That trust is critical and combines operational resilience and cyber resilience with the ability to understand, secure, and govern data across both production and backup environments so organizations can reduce risk and restore what matters most with confidence.

“Traditional approaches to resilience were built with humans in mind but today, agents bring AI to your data at machine speed, meaning the security control point for your organization is now the data itself,” said Anand Eswaran, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at Veeam. “To trust that data means going beyond the ability to backup and recover data quickly with confidence. We need to understand all our data, both structured and unstructured, know who has access to the data and how it’s being used. Veeam is the first trust platform to unify data security, privacy, compliance, governance, and resilience together, enabling organizations to safely accelerate AI at speed, without any of the risks. This new Data and AI Trust layer empowers enterprises to operate securely and confidently in the agentic era.”

The latest Gartner recognition follows a period of unprecedented innovation for Veeam, including the acquisition of Securiti AI and continued investment in capabilities designed to help organizations understand, govern, and recover data used across production and backup environments. Recent product highlights include:

Securiti AI Integration with Veeam : Veeam now integrates the DataAI Command Graph, bringing data security posture management (DSPM) and classification across live and backup data. Veeam believes this enables more precise policies, strengthens compliance, and supports prioritized, precise recovery so organizations can restore the most sensitive data first during an incident.

: Veeam now integrates the DataAI Command Graph, bringing data security posture management (DSPM) and classification across live and backup data. Veeam believes this enables more precise policies, strengthens compliance, and supports prioritized, precise recovery so organizations can restore the most sensitive data first during an incident. Cyber Extortion and Incident Response Services : Coveware by Veeam provides cyber extortion readiness services and 24/7/365 incident response with a 15-minute SLA, including forensic triage, expert threat actor negotiation, decryption assistance, end-to-end incident handling, and ransomware-specific tabletop exercises.

: Coveware by Veeam provides cyber extortion readiness services and 24/7/365 incident response with a 15-minute SLA, including forensic triage, expert threat actor negotiation, decryption assistance, end-to-end incident handling, and ransomware-specific tabletop exercises. Linux Software Appliance: The Veeam Software Appliance is a pre-configured Linux backup server that removes the need for a Windows operating system. It comes pre-hardened to DISA Security Technical Implementation Guides (STIG) standards and includes built-in security capabilities such as multi-factor authentication and immutable storage.

AI agents are moving faster than many organizations’ ability to govern, secure, and recover the data they use. Veeam believes this growing trust gap increases operational, financial, and cyber risk. Veeam is building a Data and AI Trust layer to help organizations understand their data, apply appropriate controls, and restore it clean and prioritized – when it matters most.

With 550,000+ customers in 150+ countries, including nearly 80% of the Fortune 500, and ARR more than $2 billion, Veeam is helping enterprises turn resilience into measurable outcomes. Customer validation continues to be reflected as Veeam was named a Customers’ Choice in the 2026 Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’: Backup and Data Protection Platforms with an overall rating of 4.8 out of 5 and 98% Willingness to Recommend as of March 2026.

Magic Quadrant reports are a culmination of rigorous, fact-based research in specific markets, providing a wide-angle view of the relative positions of providers in markets where growth is high and provider differentiation is distinct. Providers are positioned into four quadrants: Leaders, Challengers, Visionaries, and Niche Players. The research enables organizations to get the most from market analysis in alignment with their unique business and technology needs.

Additional resources

Complimentary copy of the report coming soon at https://go.veeam.com/gartner-magic-quadrant

Blog post: https://www.veeam.com/blog/leader-gartner-magic-quadrant.html

Register for VeeamON Sydney on July 30, 2026, where regional leaders and customers will come together to explore how to build data resilience and enable trusted, secure AI at scale. For more information on Veeam, visit https://www.veeam.com.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Backup and Data Protection Platforms, Michael Hoeck, Jason Donham, Sankalp Rastogi Rizvan Hussain, , 29 June 2026.

Gartner, Voice of the Customer for Backup and Data Protection Platforms, Peer Community Contributor, 24 March 2026.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant, Peer Insights are trademarks of Gartner, Inc., and/or its affiliates.

Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences, and should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Backup and Data Protection Platforms, Michael Hoeck, Jason Donham, Sankalp Rastogi, Rizvan Hussain, 29 June 2026.

The name of the report was changed from Magic Quadrant for Data Center Backup and Recovery Software in 2016 to Magic Quadrant for Data Center Backup and Recovery Solutions in 2017 and to Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Backup and Recovery Software Solutions in 2021.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Veeam Software

Veeam, the Data and AI Trust Company, delivers a unified data and AI trust layer that connects security, governance, compliance, privacy and resilience, powered by shared intelligence across the entire data estate. Veeam helps organizations establish, operationalize and continuously validate trust in their data so it can be used safely to accelerate AI at scale.

In an agentic era, security starts with data. As the market leader in both data resilience and data security, Veeam helps organizations reduce risk and strengthen control across the full data lifecycle by unifying policy-based access and protection controls, governance workflows, privacy safeguards and compliance reporting with resilience built in. Veeam provides deep contextual intelligence across data and identities, automates governance actions and remediation, and enables precision recovery so organizations can rapidly restore operations with clean, trusted data after ransomware, disasters, insider threats, rogue agents or human error.

Headquartered in Seattle with offices in more than 30 countries, Veeam protects over 550,000 customers worldwide, including 80% of the Fortune 500. Learn more at www.veeam.com or follow Veeam on LinkedIn @veeam-software and X @veeam.

For Veeam media inquiries, contact Veeam.PR.Global@veeam.com.