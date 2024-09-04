DUBAI, UAE – Veeam® Software, the #1 leader by market share in Data Resilience, today announced the release of Veeam Backup for Microsoft 365 v8, delivering the most comprehensive and flexible immutability for Microsoft 365 data. Now organizations can ensure their Microsoft 365 data is resilient employing a zero-trust, multi-layered immutable strategy, making certain backup data is safe from potential changes or deletions so that its original integrity stays intact. Currently protecting more than 21 million Microsoft 365 users, Veeam safeguards customers’ critical Microsoft 365 data to ensure that their business keeps running no matter what happens.

"Losing the critical data, files and communications housed in Microsoft 365 is a catastrophic scenario for any organization," said John Jester, CRO at Veeam. "That’s why we’re protecting over 21 million users today, more than any vendor in market, making Veeam the #1 data resilience solution for Microsoft 365. Veeam Backup for Microsoft 365 v8 ensures that despite expected cyber-attacks and data disruptions, organizations have ready access to critical business information to ensure business continuity. Now with the most comprehensive backup immutability for Microsoft 365, this release includes new architecture designed for efficiency and scale, as well as added support which is based directly on customer requests.”

Veeam Backup for Microsoft 365 v8 combines immutable backups with existing immutable copies, delivering total defense for organizations’ backups. It provides the flexibility to store backup data on any object storage, including Azure Blob Storage, Amazon S3, IBM Cloud Object Storage, or S3-compatible storage.

In addition to enhanced immutability, Veeam enables increased enterprise scale and efficiency with Veeam Proxy Pools. This architectural update boosts backup processing speed by distributing traffic across multiple proxies. By intelligently sharing the load and staying under the radar of throttling, enterprises can achieve better backup performance and efficiently scale up large environments with tens of thousands of users.

Responding to customers, Veeam has expanded its support with several new features. Organizations now have the ability to use Linux-based backup proxies, providing more choices and a lower total cost of ownership. Additionally, Veeam Backup for Microsoft 365 v8 now supports private and shared Microsoft Teams channels, offering comprehensive protection for this popular communication and collaboration platform.

Key features of Veeam Backup for Microsoft 365 v8 include:

Comprehensive Immutability: The most comprehensive backup immutability for Microsoft 365 on the market

Enterprise scale: Purpose-built architecture designed to handle the largest enterprise datasets

Added support: Private and shared Teams channels, Linux-based backup proxies, and MFA access to the UI

For more information about Veeam Backup for Microsoft 365 v8, visit https://www.veeam.com.

Learn more about the new Veeam Backup for Microsoft 365 v8 and discover how organizations of all sizes can keep their data secure, protected, and accessible during VeeamON Data Resilience Summit, taking place virtually October 1 (AMER and EMEA) and October 2 (APJ). Register now for free: https://www.veeam.com/veeamon-data-resilience-summit.

Supporting Quotes

“Protecting business-critical data residing in Microsoft 365 is vital to organizations of all sizes. Enterprise Strategy Group has repeatedly validated that Veeam Backup for Microsoft 365 offers a comprehensive protection option across all of Microsoft 365. With each new version, Veeam has introduced extensive new security measures and version 8 is no different. Veeam enables organizations to have one data protection and recovery solution, driven by corporate governance, that covers all their critical data.” – Tony Palmer, Practice Director at TechTarget’s Enterprise Strategy Group

“We have been counting on and trusting Veeam for years. One of the main reasons for this is that Veeam is continuously evolving and leads in the market when it comes to new features. With the backup immutability delivered in Veeam Backup for Microsoft 365 v8, we see further evidence of Veeam’s dedication to enhancing security layers across Microsoft 365 data protection.” – Patrick Gebhard, System Engineer Data Center and Team Lead Network, FHNW University of Applied Sciences and Arts Northwestern Switzerland

“We already felt confident with Veeam Backup for Microsoft 365, and now with v8 and the inclusion of Linux proxies, Proxy Pools, and improved Immutability, we are looking forward to implementing further resiliency and security.” – Matthew Prieto, Director of Infrastructure and Security at California Dairies, Inc.

About Veeam Software

Veeam®, the #1 global market leader in data resilience, believes every business should be able to bounce forward after a disruption with the confidence and control of all their data whenever and wherever they need it.​ Veeam calls this radical resilience, and we’re obsessed with creating innovative ways to help our customers achieve it.

Veeam solutions are purpose-built for powering data resilience by providing data backup, data recovery, data freedom, data security, and data intelligence. ​With Veeam, IT and security leaders rest easy knowing that their apps and data are protected and always available across their cloud, virtual, physical, SaaS, and Kubernetes environments.

Headquartered in Seattle with offices in more than 30 countries, Veeam protects over 550,000 customers worldwide, including 74% of the Global 2000, that trust Veeam to keep their businesses running. ​Radical resilience starts with Veeam. Learn more at www.veeam.com or follow Veeam on LinkedIn @veeam-software and X @veeam.