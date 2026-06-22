Building on continued joint innovation with Everpure, the companies unveil next-generation Enterprise Data Cloud and Kubernetes integrations, plus Cyber Resilience Delivered as-a-Service, to help customers protect and recover data with trust and confidence in the agentic AI era

DUBAI, UAE – Veeam Software, the Data and AI Trust Company, today announced at Pure//Accelerate a major expansion of its global strategic alliance with Everpure, marking a series of joint innovations and unveiling the next generation of integrated cyber resilience and DataAI Resilience - the convergence of data protection, cybersecurity, and artificial intelligence to keep systems secure and recoverable against machine-speed threats, autonomous AI agent errors, and ransomware, while supporting compliance and data quality.

Historically, data resilience meant surviving human error or natural disasters. Today, organizations face compounded threats that move too fast for human IT teams to manually manage. Together, Veeam and Everpure are turning alliance momentum into an integrated resilience roadmap across Everpure’s Enterprise Data Cloud (EDC) and Kubernetes, combining anomaly-driven workflows available today, fleet-scale EDC integration planned in Veeam Data Platform v13.1, and Cyber Resilience Delivered as-a-Service through trusted partners to reduce operational complexity and improve recovery confidence at enterprise scale.

“Resilience now requires more than recovery; it requires trusted recovery: restoring data that is clean, governed, compliant, and ready to use,” said John Jester, Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) at Veeam. “With Everpure, we’re advancing DataAI Resilience by combining deep platform integration with intelligent workflows that help customers detect threats earlier, limit blast radius, and recover precisely so they can operate confidently in an environment shaped by ransomware, machine-speed attacks, and the agentic era of AI.”

“Our customers are building global data estates on Everpure’s Enterprise Data Cloud. Protecting their data should be the least of their concerns,” said Patrick Finn, Chief Revenue Officer, Everpure. “Over the past year, Veeam and Everpure have moved from individual integrations to a full-spectrum alliance, spanning managed services, AI-powered security, and fleet management. By making Everpure fleets first-class citizens inside Veeam’s solution, and delivering Cyber Resilience as-a-Service through our partner ecosystem, we’re reducing operational complexity while laying the groundwork for more intelligent, automated resilient experiences.”

New Veeam EDC Fleet Management Integration

Led by the upcoming Veeam EDC Fleet Management Integration, this joint development between Veeam and Everpure extends resilience from single-system integration to fleet-level visibility and control, helping enterprises standardize protection, reduce operational overhead, and improve recovery confidence as data estates scale – an essential foundation for precision resilience and consistent policy enforcement.

Planned as part of Veeam Data Platform v13.1, the new EDC Fleet Management Integration will enable customers to:

Register once, operate at fleet scale by registering an Everpure fleet and automating discovery of additional arrays and associated objects.

by registering an Everpure fleet and automating discovery of additional arrays and associated objects. Reduce configuration sprawl with consolidated inventory awareness (e.g., volumes, storage snapshots, datastores) to support more consistent policy design.

with consolidated inventory awareness (e.g., volumes, storage snapshots, datastores) to support more consistent policy design. Increase confidence in protection coverage as infrastructure grows, helping ensure new resources are discovered and protected without manual overhead.

Expanding Kubernetes Data Protection: Portworx by Everpure and Kasten by Veeam

Veeam and Everpure are also expanding collaboration into cloud-native environments through the integration of Portworx by Everpure and Kasten by Veeam. The companies are aligning Kubernetes storage and Kubernetes-native data management to help customers protect, migrate, and recover containerized applications in hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

Planned for Q3 2026, the Portworx and Kasten integration will deliver:

Policy-driven protection for Kubernetes workloads leveraging Portworx persistent storage

for Kubernetes workloads leveraging Portworx persistent storage Application-consistent operations for stateful containerized applications

for stateful containerized applications Simplified mobility and disaster recovery workflows for Kubernetes environments

Adoption and Delivery Model: Cyber Resilience Delivered as-a-Service

As part of the Veeam and Everpure alliance evolution beyond point integrations, the companies continue to expand Cyber Resilience Delivered as-a-Service, enabling customers to consume enterprise-grade cyber resilience through a curated ecosystem of approved Managed Service Providers (MSPs) and Global Systems Integrators (GSIs). The offering is designed to deliver a cloud-like experience while keeping customer data on premises for control, compliance, and data sovereignty.

Currently available through approved MSPs and GSIs, key benefits include:

Cloud-like consumption with on-premises data sovereignty

Delivery through vetted MSPs/GSIs with defined service tiers

Service options aligned to enterprise recovery SLAs and compliance requirements

Reduced operational burden through partner-delivered managed services (including monitoring, patching, and policy management)

Pure1 integration with the Veeam Incident API

As another proof point of execution, Veeam and Everpure recently announced Pure1 integration with the Veeam Incident API. Available now, the new integration helps teams act faster on suspicious storage behavior by triggering anomaly-driven workflows that support earlier investigation and more coordinated recovery – reducing time and uncertainty when every minute counts.

The joint innovations strengthen customers’ ability to keep data secure, recoverable and trusted and across hybrid environments – combining fleet-scale protection management for the Everpure EDC, consumption-based cyber resilience delivered through trusted partners and Kubernetes-native resilience with Portworx and Kasten. Together, Veeam and Everpure are helping enterprises adopt DataAI Resilience, aligning cyber readiness with the governance and data quality needs required to scale AI safely.

For more information on the Veeam and Everpure alliance, visit https://www.veeam.com/solutions/alliance-partner/pure-storage.html or www.veeam.com.

About Veeam Software

Veeam® Software is the Data and AI Trust Company, specializing in helping organizations ensure their data and AI are fully understood, secured, and resilient to enable the acceleration of safe AI at scale. As the market leader in both data resilience and data security posture management, Veeam is built for the convergence of identity, data, security, and AI risk.

Veeam delivers deep contextual intelligence across every data asset, identity, and AI model. The company governs access for both humans and AI agents, automates privacy, compliance, and remediation processes, and protects and recovers organizations from modern threats – including ransomware, disasters, AI errors, and ensuring the restoration of clean, trusted data. Veeam empowers organizations to move beyond simply protecting data, enabling them to activate and unlock its full potential.

Headquartered in Seattle with offices in more than 30 countries, Veeam protects over 550,000 customers worldwide, including 82% of the Fortune 500, who trust Veeam to keep their businesses running. Learn more at www.veeam.com or follow Veeam on LinkedIn @veeam-software and X @veeam.

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