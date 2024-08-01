New Veeam Data Cloud release delivers the leading Microsoft 365 backup and recovery experience as speed and scale meet control and flexibility

DUBAI, UAE – Veeam® Software, the #1 leader by market share in Data Resilience, today announced the next generation of Veeam Data Cloud for Microsoft 365 with the new capabilities offered by Microsoft 365 Backup Storage. Veeam Data Cloud, which is built on Microsoft Azure, provides backup-as-a-service (BaaS) for Microsoft 365, enabling data resilience and leveraging powerful data protection and security technology within a simple, seamless user experience.

As a launch partner for Microsoft 365 Backup Storage, Veeam is leveraging the latest Microsoft technology with Veeam Data Cloud for Microsoft 365 to deliver lightning-fast backup and recovery capabilities for large Microsoft 365 environments, ensuring organizations protect critical data against cyber-attacks and data loss scenarios, further enabling complete data resiliency. This solution further strengthens Veeam’s position in protecting Microsoft 365 users, with over 21 million users already under Veeam's protection.

“One of the benefits of our multi-year strategic partnership with Microsoft is rapidly bringing new advances to our joint customers and partners. This new release combines the benefits of Veeam’s industry-leading technology – in both data protection and ransomware recovery – with the latest Microsoft 365 data resilience capabilities introduced by Microsoft, and extends them to even more customers using Microsoft 365. In addition, we’re making great progress in our joint innovation bringing the power and insights of Microsoft Copilot to the Veeam product family,” said John Jester, Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) at Veeam. “As the #1 leader in Microsoft 365 protection with over 21 million users protected, Veeam together with Microsoft provides the ultimate Microsoft 365 backup and recovery solution and sets the standard for how enterprises manage data protection.”

Microsoft's new backup technology is seamlessly embedded inside Veeam's backup service for Microsoft 365, combining the new high-speed backup and recovery capabilities with Veeam's established and unmatched restore and eDiscovery options tailored to meet any potential data loss and compliance scenario. This powerful fusion, where speed and scale meet control and flexibility, empowers organizations with the best of both worlds.

"The collaboration with Veeam is an advancement in assisting our shared clients with quick recovery after cyber incidents. We look forward to deepening our collaboration to improve data protection for users," said Zach Rosenfield, Director of PM for Collaborative Apps and Platforms at Microsoft.

Veeam Data Cloud for Microsoft 365 with Microsoft 365 Backup Storage delivers:

Speed and Scale: This latest offering from Veeam and Microsoft is designed to manage large volumes of data seamlessly, with the ability to protect and restore 100+ TBs of data or 10,000+ objects. With this advanced solution, what used to take weeks or months is now accomplished within hours..

This latest offering from Veeam and Microsoft is designed to manage large volumes of data seamlessly, with the ability to protect and restore 100+ TBs of data or 10,000+ objects. With this advanced solution, what used to take weeks or months is now accomplished within hours.. Disaster Recovery: This new solution offers bulk restores at scale, ensuring increased resilience to ransomware or malware attacks and minimizing downtime. Veeam Data Cloud for Microsoft 365 with Microsoft 365 Backup Storage empowers organizations to bounce back quickly from any data loss scenario. Organizations no longer have to choose between paying a ransom or enduring weeks or months of data restoration.

This new solution offers bulk restores at scale, ensuring increased resilience to ransomware or malware attacks and minimizing downtime. Veeam Data Cloud for Microsoft 365 with Microsoft 365 Backup Storage empowers organizations to bounce back quickly from any data loss scenario. Organizations no longer have to choose between paying a ransom or enduring weeks or months of data restoration. Future Readiness: As part of a new 5-year strategic partnership, Veeam is developing future solutions with Microsoft integrating Microsoft Copilot and Azure AI services to enhance data protection for Microsoft 365 and Azure. These solutions will simplify operations, automate administrative tasks, and allow organizations to allocate resources to business-critical initiatives, ensuring they stay ahead in a rapidly changing digital landscape.

“As adoption of Microsoft 365 increases, the volume and criticality of their associated data sets is also growing,” said Krista Macomber, Research Director at The Futurum Group. “Without the proper data protection solution, this can lead to highly time-consuming, cumbersome backup processes - ultimately resulting in delayed, missed, or incomplete backups. Equally an issue, it can also lead to slow and incomplete recovery processes. This cannot be afforded, especially given the need for resiliency against the onslaught of cyber-attacks. Veeam is directly addressing these challenges with the most recent update to its Microsoft 365 backup capabilities.”

Veeam Data Cloud for Microsoft 365 with Microsoft 365 Backup Storage will be available in early August. Three packaging options (Express, Flex, and Premium) are available to accommodate Veeam and Microsoft customers: https://go.veeam.com/veeam-data-cloud-with-microsoft-365-backup-storage. For more information, visit https://www.veeam.com.

