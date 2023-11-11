Shaikh Khaled bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, the General Director of Vatel Hotel & Tourism Business School in Bahrain, assumed the role of the Kingdom of Bahrain's representative at the 17th annual international convention of the Vatel Group, focusing on the theme of "Digital Technologies and Artificial Intelligence in the Era of Sustainable and Responsible Tourism." The event took place in the Republic of Rwanda, Africa.

During the meeting, discussions encompassed a range of topics, focusing on the applications of artificial intelligence and its potential within the realm of learning and teaching in the Vatel International Group. Emphasizing the role of digital transformation in the hospitality sector, the sessions shed light on the significance of integrating digital technology in the educational process, supporting departments, college’s campus and its facilities.

Shaikh Khaled bin Khalifa Al Khalifa highlighted the positive impacts of digital transformation on the education sector and its supportive domains, stressing the need for a dedicated committee or advisory council at the group level focused on artificial intelligence. The aim is to ensure the implementation of best practices and the exchange of expertise across all branches of Vatel campuses worldwide.

Furthermore, workshops were organized to explore opportunities for integrating digital technologies and artificial intelligence within the Vatel group of colleges globally.

Following the conclusion of the meeting, Shaikh Khaled bin Khalifa Al Khalifa announced that the Kingdom of Bahrain has been selected as the host country for the 18th annual meeting of the Vatel Group. This prestigious opportunity will allow Vatel representatives from around the world to explore Bahrain's exceptional capabilities in tourism and culture. The country's significant progress in educational tourism aligns with its diverse tourism services and products, strategic geographical location, and its reputation as a beacon of civilization. Bahrain's flourishing exhibition and conference industry, along with its offerings in cultural, sports, environmental, and recreational tourism, further solidify its prominent position in the global tourism scene.

In her closing speech, Ms. Benzazon, the CEO of Vatel Group, extended gratitude to Shaikh Khaled for the invitation to Bahrain for the upcoming year. She expressed her anticipation to explore the country, recognizing its steadfast commitment to becoming a key player in the Middle East's thriving tourism landscape.