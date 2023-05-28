Vatel Hospitality & Tourism Business School, Bahrain, in collaboration with the Gulf Hotel, honoured 43 of their students for their successful participation in the Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix, which was held on March 3 - 5, for the fourth year in a row, as well as the 146th General Assembly Meeting of the International Parliamentary Union, held on March 11-15, for the very first time in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

Vatel students were honoured at a ceremony held on the Vatel campus in Al Jasra by representatives of the Gulf Hotel and the Vatel administration.

The General Director of Vatel Bahrain, Shaikh Khaled bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, said, "Vatel students have had practical training in hospitality, tourism, and hotel sectors as well as event management and organisation which has prepared them to cater to guests from all over the world in a professional and efficient manner."

Shaikh Khaled bin Khalifa Al Khalifa thanked the organisers for their great confidence in Vatel’s students and for giving them the opportunity to be involved in international events held in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

The General Director of Vatel Bahrain thanked the participating students for their "commitment and excellent performance” and expressed his "pride in the proficiency and expertise demonstrated by all students in performance, discipline, stamina, skill, and knowledge, especially with the Kingdom’s International guests, which confirms the distinguished reputation of Vatel locally, regionally and globally.

The General Director of the Vatel Bahrain noted that "the college aims to make Bahrain a training hub in the field of hospitality and tourism for the Gulf and Middle East region," stressing the "relentless pursuit of Vatel’s administration to transform it into one of the most important Vatel campuses for hospitality around the world."

Al Khalifa stated that "these distinguished participations of Vatel students encourage global and international companies to invest in the Kingdom of Bahrain and in turn increases job opportunities and contributes to economic growth which is in line with the tourism strategy 2022-2026."

On his part, Fares Yactine, the General Manager of the Gulf Hotel Bahrain and Vice President for the Middle East and Africa in the Gulf Hotels Group, praised the "outstanding professional efforts put forth by Vatel students during their participation in the “Formula 1" and "Inter-Parliamentary Union" events, and expressed his thanks and appreciation to the students.

Yactine praised the competencies and experiences of the students, stressing that they proved that with their significant contribution to the success of many international events in partnership with the Gulf Hotel. Noting that participation in these international events is a wonderful opportunity to gain more experience and preparedness for future careers in the field.