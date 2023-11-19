Manama, Bahrain: Vatel Hospitality and Tourism Business School, the premier hospitality management collage in Bahrain, recently exhibited its stellar academic programs at the high-profile International Education Fair held in Sharjah, UAE from October 18-21, 2023. As the sole representative from the Kingdom, Vatel stood out among over 100 educational institutions from around the world.

Shaikh Khaled bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, Director General of Vatel Bahrain, expressed his delight at the college's participation in this global platform, allowing it to highlight its commitment to shaping leaders in hospitality. "We were proud to showcase our unique offerings that meet contemporary industry demands," he remarked.

A key focus was Vatel's unique French Bachelor's Programme in International Hotel Management. Blending theory and extensive hands-on training, the course equips students with nearly two years of invaluable experience. The inclusion of the French language also opens global employment opportunities.

"Through our leading curriculum, expert faculty, and industry links, we empower students to excel in hospitality careers locally and internationally," explained Shaikh Khaled. "We play a vital role in developing top talent for this crucial economic sector."

Shaikh Khaled stressed that by engaging students and families at the exhibition, Vatel emphasized its commitment to fostering educational tourism in the region. "This was an excellent opportunity to guide students in choosing programmes befitting to their capabilities and interests," he said.

With its participation at this prestigious UAE event, Vatel Hospitality & Tourism Business School continues to champion excellence in hospitality education. By producing exceptional graduates, Vatel sustains its reputation as the foremost institution supplying talented hospitality professionals in Bahrain and the region.