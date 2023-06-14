The General Director of Vatel Hospitality & Tourism Business School, Bahrain, Shaikh Khaled bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, and the General Manager of the Conrad Bahrain Financial Harbour, Chantel Moore, signed a MoU to strengthen bilateral relations and cooperation between the two parties, and work to provide training opportunities for Vatel students in the fields of hospitality, and tourism.

Regional Director of Human Resources for Hilton Hotel, Ahmed Lasheen, and CEO of Sayacorp Aqar on behalf of SAYACORP Hospitality, Fawaz Ali Al Jowder, attended the signing ceremony where it was announced that two Vatel Bahrain graduates have joined Conrad's team.

Shaikh Khaled bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, expressed his joy at signing this agreement with Conrad Bahrain Financial Harbour, the luxury and modern hotel brand belonging to Hilton, stressing that the agreement will work on exchanging experiences in the fields of hospitality and tourism.

He pointed out that students will benefit greatly from the partnership with Conrad Bahrain Financial Harbour, which is affiliated with the Hilton Group, one of the largest hospitality and hotel companies in the world.

Al Khalifa, expressed well wishes of success for the Conrad Bahrain Financial Harbor management at its official opening, considering that the hotel is a qualitative addition to the tourism sector in Bahrain, especially as it serves guests that wish to stay in the Kingdom for longer periods of time by providing distinguished services of a high level and quality.

Shaikh Khalid congratulated the two graduates on their employment at the Conrad, wishing them success in their new career.

On her part, the General Manager of the Conrad Bahrain Financial Harbour, Chantel Moore, praised the agreement, noting that the cooperation agreement between Conrad and Vatel can raise the level of Bahraini competencies and cadres in the tourism, hotel and hospitality sectors, through theoretical and practical academic programs offered by Vatel.

Moore expressed her happiness at strengthening cooperation between the hotel and the college, stressing that Conrad Bahrain Financial Harbour is keen to provide distinguished experiences, development and training to students who will be leaders in the hospitality sector of Bahrain.

The General Manager of the Conrad Bahrain Financial Harbour, noted that the employment of Vatel graduates demonstrates the foundations of cooperation and partnership, and contributed to achieving the tourism strategy 2022-2026.