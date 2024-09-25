Suhar, Oman — In a groundbreaking initiative aimed at enriching marine ecosystems and boosting local fishery resources, Vale signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, and Water Resources, represented by the Directorate General of Agricultural Wealth, Fisheries, and Water Resources in North Al Batinah Governorate, to fund the production and deployment of pioneering 3D Artificial Reefs off the coast of Liwa.

Announced during the Social Investment Forum, the project, a first of its kind in the region, will utilize advanced 3D printing technology to create artificial reefs that closely mimic natural coral reef formations. Carefully designed to withstand the dynamic marine environment of North Al Batinah, the reefs will significantly enhance biodiversity and contribute to the sustainable growth of fish populations, providing long-term benefits to local fishing communities.

Abdullah Al Hadabi, Director General of the Ministry of Agricultural Wealth, Fisheries, and Water Resources commented, “‘Our collaboration with Vale is a testament to our shared commitment to protecting and enhancing Oman’s natural marine life. By combining our resources and expertise, we are taking a vital step toward ensuring that our coastal ecosystems remain vibrant and productive, providing a sustainable pathway for improving local livelihoods and preserving our rich biodiversity.”

Abdullah Al Saadi, Corporate Affairs and Administration Chief at Vale in Oman said, “At Vale, our focus is on finding innovative solutions that address the unique challenges faced by the communities where we operate. Introducing 3D Artificial Reefs in Liwa is one such solution a forward-thinking effort that leverages advanced technology to create real, lasting benefits. This is not about today; it’s about laying the foundation for a sustainable future where local fishermen can thrive, and marine ecosystems are protected.”

The project is set to begin within the next month, with the reefs expected to be fully deployed by the end of the year. The reefs are expected to increase local fish catch within the first year, providing a substantial boost to the region’s fishery economy. In the long term, the reefs are anticipated to foster a more diverse and resilient marine ecosystem, contributing to the sustainable management of marine resources in the area.

