Dubai, UAE: Uzbekistan has Taken a Significant Step Toward Strengthening and Diversifying Its Financial Sector by Advancing the Introduction of Islamic Banking and Finance. This Strategic Move is expected to enhance Financial Inclusion, Attract Foreign Investment, Create New Opportunities for Banks, Non-Banking Financial Institutions, Investors, And Entrepreneurs and Provide Shariah-Compliant Financial Solutions to a Broader Segment of the Population.

In line with these developments, AlHuda Centre of Islamic Banking and Economics (AlHuda CIBE) has announced its readiness to support Uzbekistan’s emerging Islamic finance industry through a wide range of Specialized Services, including Education and Professional Training, Capacity Building, Shariah Advisory & Consultancy, Research & Development, and Global Industry visits.

Mr. Muhammad Zubair Mughal, CEO, AlHuda CIBE states that “The introduction of Islamic banking in Uzbekistan is a transformative step that will reshape the country’s financial landscape and open new avenues for inclusive and ethical finance. AlHuda CIBE is proud to partner with local stakeholders to contribute its Knowledge, Training, and Advisory Services to build a Strong and Resilient Islamic Finance Ecosystem.”

AlHuda CIBE is an internationally recognized organization with extensive experience in developing Islamic finance ecosystems across Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The organization has worked with Central Banks, Commercial Banks, and Government entities to design Regulatory Frameworks, Develop Shariah-Compliant Financial Products, and build local capacity in Islamic Finance.

AlHuda CIBE has been actively working in the CIS region for the past six years, organizing numerous Trainings, Conferences, and Capacity-Building Initiatives to promote Islamic Finance Awareness and Expertise. Our flagship annual event, the CIS Islamic Banking and Finance Forum, has served as a key platform for dialogue among regulators, financial institutions, and industry experts. With Uzbekistan now advancing its Islamic finance framework, we are committed to supporting this progress with even greater energy, collaboration, and specialized services to ensure sustainable industry growth.

Regional Engagement and Ongoing Awareness Initiatives in CIS

AlHuda CIBE representatives, along with the members of its CIS regional team, are already actively engaged in promoting and developing Islamic finance across the CIS, with a particular focus on Uzbekistan. The team has been working closely with local stakeholders to generate Islamic Finance Awareness, provide technical guidance, and support early-stage industry development.

“Our focus is on Bridging Knowledge gaps and building local Capacity to support the Development of a Strong and Resilient Islamic Finance Ecosystem,” said by Zaib-un-Nisa CIS Regional Manager - AlHuda CIBE. (March 30th, 2026 Tashkent - Uzbekistan)

Under the new regulatory framework, banks and financial institutions in Uzbekistan are expected to explore Islamic Banking Windows, develop Shariah-Compliant products, and engage with international Islamic financial markets. This transition creates a growing demand for technical expertise, Shariah advisory, professional training, and regulatory capacity building.

AlHuda CIBE offers a comprehensive suite of services to support this transition, including:

Islamic Finance Trainings and Certification Programs

Shariah Advisory Services for Islamic Banking Windows and Product Development like Mudaraba, Wakala etc.

Shariah Governance and Compliance Support

Research and Market Development Initiatives

Global Islamic Finance Industry Exposure Visits

Through collaboration with local Regulators, Banking Associations, Financial Institutions, and Academic bodies, AlHuda CIBE aims to contribute to the establishment of a robust and sustainable Islamic finance ecosystem in Uzbekistan.

For more information about AlHuda CIBE’s services and partnership opportunities, please contact info@alhudacibe.com

About AlHuda CIBE:

AlHuda Center of Islamic Banking and Economics (CIBE) is a well-recognized name in Islamic banking and finance industry for research and provide state-of-the-art Advisory Consultancy and Education through various well-recognized modes viz. Islamic Financial Product Development, Shariah Advisory, Trainings Workshops, and Islamic Microfinance and Takaful Consultancies etc. side by side through our distinguished, generally acceptable and known Publications in Islamic Banking and Finance.

We are dedicated to serving the community as a unique institution, advisory and capacity building for the last twelve years. The prime goal has always been to remain stick to the commitments providing Services not only in UAE/Pakistan but all over the world. We have so far served in more than 104 Countries for the development of Islamic Banking and Finance industry. For further Details about AlHuda CIBE, please visit: www.alhudacibe.com

For Media Contact:

Ms. Shaguftta Perveen

Manager Communications,

info@alhudacibe.com

Call/WhatsApp: +971 528655523