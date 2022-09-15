UVentures and Qetaifan Projects, together with Madaeen Al Doha Group, have announced the plans and location for an exclusive entertainment beach festival that will operate during the twenty-nine days of the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

The beach-front site located in Qetaifan Island North, within the new city of Lusail, North of Doha, Qatar, will host participants, visitors and special guests of the global football event, who will be able to enjoy hospitality and entertainment amenities, including beach and water activities, food & beverage, streaming of official games, retail pop-ups, and live music performances.

UVentures and Qetaifan Projects announced today their partnership to establish an entertainment area in Qetaifan Island North, located in the new city of Lusail in the North of Doha, Qatar, during the World Cup Qatar 2022. Operated jointly with Madaeen Al Doha Group in strategic partnership with Fusion Hospitality and Exhibitions, the zone will operate from early morning until late-night hours during the entirety of the tournament, allowing guests to enjoy a full variety of hospitality services, activities, food & beverage, retail outlets, and live music performances.

The festival will be a unique entertainment area in Qatar, with direct beach access and a license to operate catered music events – all designed to offer iconic experiences merging local, regional and international cultures.

As part of the entertainment, music will have a central role. The area will count with resident musicians and artists during the day, coupled with concerts and special performances by world-renowned and rising artists. The programming will be centered around the international language of music, to bring all walks of life and cultures together in one platform and in one location, to experience, exchange, play and have fun together.

“We are thrilled to put our vision into action on the occasion of the most awaited event in the world. Qetai-Fan Beach Fest Powered by Unit-Y is a first-of-its-kind entertainment concept that is meant to take the fan experience to a different level in Qatar. We are confident with the support of our partners and supporting stakeholders as well as the relentless efforts of our team, we will be bringing a holistic and historical entertainment experience to life gathering all fans from all walks of life under one roof to create memories and exchange cultures through the universal language that music provides”. [Sheikh Nasser Abdulaziz Al Thani – Head of Business Development of Qetaifan Projects]

“We are excited to be part of the most followed sporting event worldwide happening in Qatar this year. Together with our partners, we aim to deliver an entertainment offer that will enhance the magical experience of attending the World Cup". [Xavier Adsera – CEO of UVentures]

“Qetai-Fan Beach Fest is set to be one of the most unique experiences fans will be offered during the World Cup 2022, and as Fusion, we are eager to support this festival’s success. Together with our partners, visitors will get to experience some of the most memorable performances and activities within this lifetime global event.” [Ryan Elzein – Director, Fusion Group Holding]

To support the mobility challenges, Qetai-Fan Beach Fest will provide fans with transportation services to access the festival from different points of interest in the country. This solution will have three different routes covering all access points in the country arriving and departing from Qetaifan Island North, operating from morning until evening.

The official tickets for Qetai-Fan Beach Fest are to be released in the coming weeks, coupled with the announcement of musicians and other performing artists. As disclosed, the beach festival will also count with VIP sections that will be sponsored by a select group of ambassador brands, to offer corporate clients and other guests bespoke experiences and hospitality services.

As part of the partnership, UVentures and Qetaifan Projects have joined industry leading companies for the design and operation of Qetai-Fan Beach Fest to ensure the highest quality service for all members and visitors.

About UVentures

UVentures is an investment holding company specialized in designing, financing, developing, and operating international macro-scale projects in the hospitality, entertainment, technology and travel sectors, alongside institutional investors, governments and development companies.

For more information visit www.dakiauventures.com

About Qetaifan Projects

Qetaifan Projects is a real estate development company founded in October 2017. It is fully owned by Katara Hospitality; a leading global hotel owner, developer and operator based in Qatar. Qetaifan Projects foremost objective is to build cities of sustainable and intelligent infrastructure to support Qatar’s long-term economic vision.

Qetaifan Projects first and main development is Qetaifan Island North; a distinct island featuring a state-of-the-art waterpark, luxurious hotels, unrivalled accommodation and world class facilities that make it a modern, globally-competitive community with a unique design that is inspired by the rich culture and nature of the region. For more information visit www.qetaifanprojects.com

