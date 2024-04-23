By producing the best breeds of beef cattle on the best land in the world, Uruguay to change the meat landscape in the region

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The National Meat Institute of Uruguay is targeting the GCC beef and lamb markets as part of a trade mission to showcase the country’s finest quality halal beef and lamb, lauded for its healthy diet status thanks to low levels of saturated fats, balanced Omega 6 and Omega 3, iron and vitamin E.

The country's optimal conditions, thanks to its temperate climate and fertile soils, allow suppliers to produce meat naturally. More than 80% of the territory is dedicated to livestock, and as a result of the pasture-based cattle feeding, Uruguayan meat is recognised as a major contributor to healthier lifestyles.

Uruguay is one of a few countries worldwide that have a mandatory electronic traceability system for all livestock, which dates back to 2006. Each animal has a visual caravan (plastic) and an electronic chip (with RFID) that can be read with special tools, sending the information to the Ministry of Livestock in a data storage centre.

Conrado Ferber, Chairman of The National Meat Institute of Uruguay, said: “Meat quality begins with animal welfare and culminates with an industrial process that guarantees a safe product. We’re proud to be the only country in the world with 100% traceability of livestock and meat.

“Uruguay is a world model in environmental protection. After more than four centuries of experience accumulation, Uruguay has formed a complete production system and unique technology to produce the best meat in the world.”

According to the Institute's statistics, beef exports from Uruguay increased rapidly last year and grew consistently in the second half of 2023, reaching 45,000 tonnes in December and 52,000 tonnes in January, representing an 11.5% increase over the same period in 2023 and a record figure for the country's beef industry.

Uruguay made a significant mark in the GCC market, exporting a record-high US$13 million worth of Halal-certified beef. The UAE led the imports, accounting for 40% of the supply, with Saudi Arabia following closely. The GCC also proved to be a substantial market for Uruguayan lamb exports, with US$ 5 million of Halal-certified products shipped in 2023. Oman, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE were the primary markets, receiving 75% of the exports.

The country is now promoting its high-quality halal beef and lamb to consumers and restaurants in the GCC at a time when, alone, the UAE’s red meat market is expected to reach US$ 860.64 million by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 1.73% between 2024 and 2029, according to research from Mordor Intelligence.

“We’re delighted to be here in the UAE showcasing exactly what differentiates Uruguayan meat from anything else on the market. Thanks to our 400-year tradition in producing and exporting meat, we’ve developed a quality-certified Halal meat, which is free range, antibiotic and hormone-free, grass-fed and includes mandatory traceability,” said Ferber

“Despite accounting for only a small proportion of Uruguayan beef and lamb meat exports, the GCC remains a key market for us thanks to its high-value proposition and rapidly growing demand,” Ferber added.

To learn more about Uruguay beef and lamb, visit https://uruguaymeats.uy/zh/

Photo caption: Conrado Ferber, Chairman of The National Meat Institute of Uruguay, welcomed guests to a special evening at Mare by Bussola, The Westin Mina Seyahi, where they had the opportunity to sample Uruguay’s famous beef and lamb.

Media contact:

JAMES LAKIE

General Manager

E-mail : james.lakie@shamalcomms.com