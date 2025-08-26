Dubai, UAE and Cairo, Egypt – Uptown 6 October for Real Estate Development, a leading Egyptian real estate developer, has signed a strategic partnership agreement with Dubai-based Sky Capstone Real Estate specialized in property brokerage, to market and sell Uptown’s residential, commercial, and administrative projects in the UAE.

Under the agreement, Sky Capstone will serve as Uptown’s exclusive partner for promoting and marketing its portfolio of apartments, villas, and mixed-use projects across the UAE. This milestone marks a significant step in Egyptian–Emirati real estate cooperation, capitalizing on the growing demand among GCC investors for opportunities in Egypt’s property market, particularly from Egyptian expatriates living in the Gulf.

The partnership comes at a pivotal moment in Egyptian–UAE economic relations. In the first half of 2025, purchases of Dubai real estate by Egyptians increased by 150% compared to the same period in 2024. At the same time, major UAE investments, including the landmark USD 35 billion Ras El Hekma project announced in February 2024 have reinforced Egypt’s position as a prime investment destination.

According to Knight Frank, total GCC investment in Egyptian real estate has reached around USD 115 billion, highlighting strong regional confidence in the market.

This collaboration reflects key trends shaping the regional property landscape: increased cross-border investment, greater engagement from high-net-worth GCC investors and Egyptian expatriates, and a diversified client base. Uptown will benefit from Sky Capstone’s deep local expertise in sales and marketing within the UAE, while ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements to safeguard client rights and guarantee smooth transactions. The partnership also opens doors for future expansion into other Emirates and GCC countries, alongside opportunities for collaboration with regional partners.

In addition to these strategic prospects, the partnership underscores the full commitment of both companies to regulatory compliance in Egypt and the UAE, including property registration, advertising standards, and customer protection. The agreement establishes a transparent legal framework, naming Dubai Courts as the competent authority for disputes, and ensuring a secure, seamless, and high-quality client experience.

The new partnership will include marketing campaigns across digital and traditional channels, as well as exclusive investor-focused events. Sky Capstone will manage client engagement from initial inquiries through negotiations, while Uptown will remain responsible for final contract execution. Together, the partners aim to uphold the highest standards of transparency, professionalism, and service excellence.

About Uptown 6 October for Real Estate Development

Founded in 2020, Uptown 6 October develops integrated communities that combine living, work, education, and leisure within sustainable urban environments. Headquartered in Cairo with a growing presence in Dubai, the company is led by Chairman Eng. Ahmed Abo Zeid, Vice Chairman Moataz Shaarawy, and a leadership team with over 100 years of combined global real estate investment and development experience.

Key projects include:

• Uptown Residence: Premium apartments and duplexes starting from AED 250,000.

• Signature Home: Independent and twin villas starting from AED 1 million.

• Grand Uptown Mall: A mixed-use development featuring retail, entertainment, hospitality, and office spaces.

• Kingdom of Knowledge: An international school developed in partnership with Global School Management, which operates over 200 schools worldwide.

About Sky Capstone Real Estate

Based in Dubai, Sky Capstone Real Estate offers end-to-end property solutions spanning acquisitions, development, strategic investments, sales, leasing, and property management. The firm provides investors with high-yield opportunities backed by in depth market research and delivers bespoke property solutions that create long-term value for clients.

Established through a strategic alliance of seasoned industry experts and established business entities, Sky Capstone’s founders bring over two decades of experience in the Gulf real estate sector. Their expertise includes high-value asset investments, legal and regulatory structuring, asset management, and financial engineering, all aimed at delivering sustainable growth and opportunities for investors and clients alike.