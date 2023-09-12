Global asset management and disposition company, Ritchie Bros., is getting ready for its Dubai auction, which is taking place from September 19-20 and will feature over 1,400 lots. Among the usual used heavy equipment, a number of unused machines are available for purchase, offering buyers the chance to buy new equipment at an unreserved price.

Some of the unused equipment available at Ritchie Bros.’ September auction includes:

2023 JCB 3DX 4x4 Backhoe Loader

2020 Ammann ASC100D Smooth Drum Compactor

2017 Nissan Sentra Automobile

2014 Volvo L105 Wheel Loader

The auction will also feature a variety of rare heavy machinery, popular for its large capacity and uncommon since most of this equipment is not easily available for purchase. Some of these rare items include:

2020 XCMG QAY260 260ton 12x6x10 All Terrain Crane

2019 Sany SCC550C 55-ton Lattice-Boom Crawler Crane

2022 Komatsu PC450LC-7 Tracked Excavator

2018 Atlas Copco IDM30 Crawler Mounted Blast Hole Drill

2019 Cat 950MZ Wheel Loader

In addition to the unused and limited equipment available, the upcoming Ritchie Bros.’ auction will also feature a wide range of used heavy machinery utilized in a wide cross-section of categories, including construction, demolition and recycling, lifting and material handling, drilling and mining, oil and gas, power and utility, and more. Buyers will have a large choice of equipment, with over 1,400 lots including hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, loaders backhoe, crawler tractors, articulated dump trucks, hydraulic truck cranes, forklifts, all terrain cranes, vibratory rollers and motor graders. This sale will also see a surge in the number of sport utility vehicles (SUVs) available to buy, including:

2023 Land Rover Defender 4x4 SUV

2018 Toyota Prado TX 150L 4x4 SUV

2015 Toyota Land Cruiser 76L 4x4 SUV

Shirin Bazargan, Regional Operations Manager at Ritchie Bros., said that with the inclusion of so many different types of machines and vehicles, buyers will be spoilt for choice at the upcoming auction. “This year, our buyers will have the opportunity to add rare and unused vehicles to their fleets at an unreserved price in addition to the standard heavy equipment and SUVs. This makes Ritchie Bros.’ September auction a great time to get involved, even if buyers haven’t participated in our auctions before.”

Buyers are welcome to visit the Ritchie Bros. Jebel Ali yard in Dubai from September 13-20 to view and inspect the lots up for auction. To place a bid, they can register for free on the Ritchie Bros.’ website and can also view all the items available for purchase at an unreserved price. The website also contains detailed inspection reports and the option to access a 360-degree view of some of the available lots, which includes a look at the machines’ interior as well. Once registered, buyers can add items to their watchlist and receive updates on these items.

If you want to expand your fleet and are looking for a cost-effective and time-efficient solution, the upcoming Ritchie Bros. auction is the ideal way to source reliable and durable heavy machinery. For more information about buying or selling with Ritchie Bros. visit www.rbauction.com/dubai or contact the Dubai office on +971 4 8120600.

About:

Ritchie Bros. is a global asset management and disposition company with branches worldwide, offering customers end-to-end solutions for buying and selling used heavy equipment, trucks, and other assets. In the Middle East, Ritchie Bros. is in the Jebel Ali Free Zone in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The Middle East team includes Territory Managers that service the entire GCC region, as well as Egypt, Africa, and the Indian Subcontinent. For more information, visit www.ritchiebros.com, or www.rbauction.com/dubai or call the office at +971.4.8120600.

