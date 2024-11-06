The grand finale celebrates innovative student solutions to sustainability challenges and supporting net-zero strategies

201 participants from leading UAE universities competed for top honours

Winners are chosen after pitching to judges at a ceremony in BEEAH’s headquarters

Sharjah, UAE – The Institute of Environmental Management and Sustainability (IEMS) Academy, a BEEAH venture dedicated to providing training and development programs that drive sustainability, in partnership with the College of Business Administration and the Innovation Center at Ajman University, proudly hosted the grand finale of the 2nd edition of their annual sustainability competition, themed ‘Pathway to Net Zero: Innovating for a Sustainable Future,’ at BEEAH’s state-of-the-art headquarters. The event saw 22 groups of finalists, comprising 70 students, deliver their concluding pitch before a panel of judges, who awarded three winners for demonstrating innovative ideas that have the potential to be scaled and ultimately contribute to sustainability efforts in the UAE and beyond.

This year’s edition of the competition saw 201 registrations, more than double the number of participants from the previous year. Entrants came from higher education institutions across the UAE, including Ajman University, Zayed University, University of Sharjah, UAE University, British University of Dubai, and Hamdan bin Mohamed Smart University. The competition committee at Ajman University facilitated the final selection of groups based on their project's relevance to the net-zero theme.

Speaking at the competition finale, Hind Al Huwaidi, Chief Executive Development Officer at BEEAH, addressed the audience, saying, “It is of crucial importance to create opportunities for students to share their voices and develop their ideas to tackle pressing sustainability challenges, including achieving net-zero, which is essential for the prosperity of future generations. The Pathway to Net-Zero competition with IEMS Academy and Ajman University is a journey for students to engage with professors and researchers, cultivate their ideas, and pitch their innovations. This year, we received a wide range of impressive entries, reflecting the immense capabilities of the next generation of sustainability leaders. Congratulations to all winners and participants alike. We look forward to their innovations coming into fruition and hosting future editions of the competition.”

Dr. Akinola Fadahunsi, Professor and Dean of the College of Business Administration at Ajman University, said, “The Pathway to Net-Zero competition has once again showcased the incredible talent and innovative spirit of students across the UAE. Participants have demonstrated exceptional creativity and commitment to addressing some of the most pressing sustainability challenges of our time. We are proud to partner with BEEAH in fostering an environment where young minds can develop sustainability solutions, and I look forward to seeing the continued growth and impact of this competition in the years to come.”

The competition, which began in September, invited the student participants to embark on an experiential journey, beginning with training programs on “Net-Zero Transition” and “Sustainability & Innovation” delivered by experts at IEMS Academy. The students were also mentored by faculty at Ajman University, giving them the opportunity to hone in on ideas and their practical applications through workshops. The competition journey led up to the finale at the BEEAH Headquarters, where a panel of judges from Ajman University and BEEAH evaluated the presentations of 22 finalist groups on stringent criteria, including innovation, market applicability, feasibility, teamwork, and potential to make a significant positive impact on the net-zero transition.

The panel of judges comprised Fadi Sadani, Chief Governance Officer at BEEAH; Firas Wahbeh, Chief Brand Officer at BEEAH; Hind Al Huwaidi, Chief Executive Development Officer at BEEAH; Rahma Al Shamsi, Director of Portfolio and Ventures - Capital at BEEAH; Dr. Akinola Fadahunsi, Dean of the College of Business Administration at Ajman University and Fadi Tahboush, Business Founder and Director of Innovation Center at Ajman University.

Each of the winners received a cash prize for exemplifying ingenuity and for demonstrating qualities and traits that indicate potential future careers in advancing sustainability. The first-place winner, Yahya Ait Elhadi, was awarded for his “Silacool Air Conditioning” concept, which introduces a new model for air conditioners that leverages cheap, recyclable and abundant silica gel to dehumidify air, which makes it lighter and more efficient to cool.

The runner-up group, comprising Sara Barake, Dina Ataallah

and Reem Saif, was recognised for their Carbon Bloom project, which addresses the loss of natural carbon sinks such as trees, by introducing artificial trees that absorb carbon dioxide and produce solar power.

The third-placed group, comprising Jean-Luca Lista, Ahmad Murad Jamil Salah, Mohamad Houssam Mohamad Jamal Soubra, Mohamed Ashraf Mohamed Mohamed, and Amjad Hasan Kated Fatooh, received their award through the sponsorship of Pearson Education for their “Future of Air Ventilation” project. The project combines traditional mechanical filtration with the natural capabilities of algae, which absorbs carbon dioxide to produce oxygen around the clock.

The event concluded with reflections that emphasise the importance of such competitions in driving sustainability and innovation, where attendees are encouraged to continue their efforts in supporting a net-zero future. Looking ahead, the competition is set to expand participation further for its third edition in 2025, which promises to foster even more innovative ideas and solutions for a sustainable future.

About IEMS Academy

Established in 2017, the Institute of Environmental Management and Sustainability (IEMS) Academy aims to provide blended training and development programmes that establish and enhance people’s knowledge and skills required for current and future jobs in the industry.

To provide educational standards of excellence, IEMS Academy has partnered up with world-class accreditation bodies, including NOCN, and Government-approved Assessment Centre under the Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council (ADQCC) within the UAE.

About BEEAH

BEEAH is dedicated to pioneering a sustainable quality of life through future-proof solutions that push the boundaries of digitalisation and raise the bar for sustainability. Through innovation, full-circle resource management, and digital transformation, BEEAH is addressing environmental challenges, deploying the latest technologies, and creating the roadmap for a smart and sustainable future. Renowned for groundbreaking environmental innovations and smart solutions, BEEAH operates across the United Arab Emirates, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and Egypt, to create a better tomorrow for all.

About Ajman University

Founded in 1988 as the first private university in the UAE, Ajman University (AU) has a proud legacy of academic excellence, innovation, and community impact. Today, AU stands as a globally recognized institution, ranked #477 worldwide and #5 in the UAE by the 2025 QS World University Rankings, and is the first private, non-profit university in the Arab region to earn full accreditation from the WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC).

With nine specialized colleges offering a broad range of disciplines, AU ensures its students receive a well-rounded education that equips them for success in a competitive global workforce. This diverse academic foundation has contributed to the success of AU's over 40,000 alumni, many of whom hold leadership positions across industries worldwide. Reflecting the university’s commitment to career readiness, AU is ranked #1 in the UAE for Employer Reputation.

As a non-profit institution, AU reinvests in its mission to make education accessible to all while driving academic excellence, research, and societal impact through diverse undergraduate and graduate programs. For more information, visit: www.ajman.ac.ae