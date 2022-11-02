Doha: University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) signed a three-year memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS). The agreement encourages and enables the two organisations to collaborate on education, and to develop continuous training across several areas including emergency medical services (EMS) and community safety.

The MoU was signed on the campus of UDST by Dr. Salem Al-Naemi, President of UDST, and Faisal Mohamed Al-Emadi, Chief Executive Officer of QRCS, in the presence of senior officials from both sides.

This bilateral MoU was implemented off the back of an exemplary first achievement, with 15 QRCS paramedics successfully completing the requirements of the Primary Care Paramedicine Diploma program at UDST’s College of Health Sciences. They will be serving during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™.

The agreement is expected to lay the foundation for many future projects/initiatives, such as designing academic programs, professional certifications, and even bridge programs for higher degrees under the agreement. Also, there will be initiatives to promote awareness of basic first aid among the university’s students, in addition to developing and supporting scientific research. Both parties agreed to boost EMS education in Qatar through seminars, workshops and conferences, as well as offering medical volunteering opportunities for UDST students at QRCS.

Commenting on the event, Dr. Al-Naemi said, “It is a pleasure to be collaborating with QRCS, a leading organization dedicated to supporting and empowering local community members through charitable services and relief activities. Our collaboration demonstrates UDST’s commitment to development and pursuit of different ways to better serve the public”.

He added, “At UDST, we offer world-class programs that can cater for the requirements of high-profile international organizations such as QRCS. In this particular case, we are proud to be able to support the FIFA World Cup in Qatar through our programs, and to provide our educational facilities and expertise to train QRCS personnel for these types of roles”.

Mr. Al-Emadi described this agreement as a “key step to establish cooperation between the two sides in the areas of continuing training and education”.

He stated, “Motivated by QRCS’s approach to cooperation with various institutions, including research and academic ones, we are more than willing to provide all forms of support for UDST’s students and members, by holding training courses on first aid, health education, relief work, volunteerism, and other mandates of QRCS. We also welcome conferences, seminars, programs, and training courses that can contribute to the shared goals of both parties”.

