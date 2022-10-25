Doha: University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Huawei, a leading global provider of ICT infrastructure and smart devices to become an official partner of Huawei ICT Academy in Qatar. The agreement was signed by Dr. Salem Al-Naemi, President of UDST, and Liam Zhao, CEO of Huawei Gulf North in the presence of senior representatives from the university and Huawei in Qatar.

The agreement sets a solid foundation for the university to work in partnership with Huawei ICT Academy, and aims to benefit academics and students alike in the way to support building the information and communication technology industry talent ecosystem in Qatar. UDST will provide the needed space to accommodate the ICT equipments and upskill its instructors to become qualified and certified. Furthermore, the Huawei certification course will be embedded as a micro credential course within UDST’s curriculum.

Huawei launched the ICT Academy in 2013, a school-enterprise cooperation project that involves higher education institutions to help build the talent ecosystem. Over the past years, Huawei has built a talent supply chain covering the entire learning, certification, and employment process by deepening the cooperation mechanism between universities and enterprises, promoting industry development, and driving talent development models based on enterprise requirements in the digital world.

Through this program, Huawei ICT Academy will deliver Huawei ICT technologies training, encourages students to get Huawei certification, and develops talents with practical skills toning with the actual requirements of ICT industry job market in Qatar. Additionally, the students will get special discounts for Huawei certification exam vouchers and benefit from the program through industry-standard ICT training, certification, master classes, seminars, ICT competitions and internship opportunities, which will bring more job opportunities and possibilities for their future career development.

Commenting on the event Dr. Salem Al-Naemi said: “As the first applied university in Qatar we have a firm belief in the importance of hands-on learning and capacity-building to create talents capable of answering the needs of an ever-evolving local and global economy. When we engage with leading global partners such as Huawei who understand our vision, recognize our strengths, and share the same values, especially those of bridging the gaps between academia and industry, we create a robust partnership that will achieve outstanding results.”

Liam Zhao said: “Huawei remains committed to developing the ICT talent pool in Qatar, and creating a sustainable ICT talent ecosystem for multiple markets. We are glad to see that more and more universities joining Huawei ICT Academy program and working together to provide a platform for the students to acknowledge the latest ICT technologies and enable them with ICT skills. At Huawei, we believe in the power of openness and collaboration for shared success, and we trust that through the common efforts representing true public private sectors partnerships, we will develop a new generation of ICT leaders for the future industry development and digitalization.”

University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) has recently announced the opening of applications for the Winter 2023 Semester. Applicants can register online through the website “udst.edu.qa” from September 2022 to the 3rd of November 2022. UDST has carefully planned its programs and educational approach to maximize the benefit for its students. The University gives them the chance to be involved in a critical and integrative learning experience through simulated environments and workplace training to gain a deeper experience in their field of study and graduate with employable skills.

UDST offers close to 60 programs across its 5 Colleges: College of Engineering Technology, College of Business Management, College of Computing and Information Technology, College of Health Sciences, and College of General Education. At UDST both Qatari citizens and children of Qatari women are exempted from tuition fees for all undergraduate programs. This decision was announced by UDST's board of trustees in 2020 and gave these students a chance to study at the University and benefit from top-notch applied education. The total number of students recorded for the Fall Semester is more than 6000.

Huawei ICT Academy has continuously optimized certification system, which includes both career certification and professional certification. By the end of 2021, Huawei ICT Academy had presented over 550,000 certifications worldwide, including over 17,000 Huawei Certified ICT Expert (HCIE) certifications. Engineers who pass Huawei certifications are a valuable resource for industry digitalization worldwide.

About University of Doha for Science and Technology

University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) was officially established by the Emiri Decision No13 of 2022, and it is the first national university that specializes in academic applied, technical, and professional education in the State of Qatar. UDST has over 60 Bachelor’s and Master’s degree programs, diplomas, and certificates. The University houses 5 Colleges: The College of Business Management, the College of Computing and Information Technology, the College of Engineering Technology, the College of Health Sciences and the College of General Education in addition to specialized training centers for individuals and companies. UDST is recognized for its student-centered learning and state-of-the-art facilities. Its world-renowned faculty and researchers work on developing the students’ skills and help raise well-equipped graduates who are proudly serving different sectors of the economy and contributing to the achievement of human, social and economic development goals nationally and internationally.

About Huawei

Founded in 1987, Huawei is a leading global provider of ICT infrastructure and smart devices. We have more than 197,000 employees, and we operate in more than 170 countries and regions, serving more than three billion people around the world.

Our vision and mission are to bring digital to every person, home and organization for a fully connected, intelligent world. To this end, we will drive ubiquitous connectivity and promote equal access to networks; bring cloud and artificial intelligence to all four corners of the earth to provide superior computing power where you need it, when you need it; build digital platforms to help all industries and organizations become more agile, efficient, and dynamic; redefine user experience with AI, making it more personalized for people in all aspects of their life, whether they’re at home, in the office, or on the go.

