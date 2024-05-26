Doha: University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) held a certificate distribution ceremony to honor HMC professionals following the completion of training on diabetes education and patient care. Present at the ceremony were Dr. Salem Al-Naemi, President of UDST, Dr. Abdul Latif Al Khal, Deputy Chief of Medical, Academic and Research Affairs HMC in addition to esteemed delegates from HMC and PHCC and distinguished faculty and staff from UDST.

“The Fundamentals of Diabetes Education” (FDE) program marks a 10-year partnership, between UDST and Hamad Medical Corporation, resulting in the graduation of 9 cohorts from this highly-effective program. The tailored courses offered by UDST’s instructors provide HMC employees from different disciplines (Physicians, pharmacists, nurses and dietitians) with the necessary skills and knowledge required to specialize in the art and principles of diabetes patient education and contribute to developing the capabilities and capacity in diabetes care that is recommended by the National Diabetes Strategy. The program embodies four major modules for a total of 132 hours. It offers two modules about understanding and managing diabetes, and the two others that tackle diabetes in special populations and principles of diabetes patient education and self-management.

During the ceremony, Dr. Salem Al-Naemi said: “I would like to extend heartfelt congratulations to all the program graduates. These healthcare providers now have the skills necessary to raise awareness about the chronic disease and empower patients to self-manage their condition. This program, which we offer in collaboration with HMC, plays a major role in the fight against diabetes and it has been carefully designed to meet the critical needs of the healthcare sector. To further support the pressing national cause, UDST has launched a new Master of Science in Diabetic Care and Patient Education program. The degree demonstrates the University’s commitment to raising the quality of diabetic care provided in Qatar. It is a great honor for the University to partner with HMC, we look forward to developing more initiatives that support the implementation of the National Diabetes Strategy.”

Mr. Hamad Abdulla AlKuwari, Director of Continuing and Professional Education, said: “We are pleased to offer this program in collaboration with HMC, an organization that has paved the way in the fight against diabetes. All graduates today have the necessary tools to plan, deliver and evaluate patient education. Diabetes educators play a vital role in supporting people living with diabetes to manage their condition and achieve optimal health outcomes. We wish them all the best and we look forward to new collaboration opportunities.”

Dr. Al Khal highlighted the importance of such training courses in improving diabetes care and patient education. As well as the collaboration between the academic and health sectors on developing local well-trained manpower.

During the program, UDST invites many speakers to share their experiences with the participants and discuss many subjects such as neuropathy, cardiovascular diseases and diabetes, pediatric and adolescent diabetes and gestational diabetes. Courses also focus on developing communication skills required during emergencies and critical issues, in addition to applying fundamental principles of integrity; objectivity; and ethical and professional competence.

