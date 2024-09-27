UBA and its US subsidiary, UBA America, celebrated their 75th and 40th Anniversary, respectively, with a grand Cocktail Reception during UNGA High-Level Week in New York

Over 500 global leaders attended the reception on September 24, including no less than six African heads of state, Her Majesty Queen Máxima of the Netherlands, WTO Director-General Okonjo-Iweala, US Senator Chris Coons, and distinguished business executives

UBA serves 45 million customers across 20 African countries, France, the UAE, the UK, and the US, contributing to financial inclusion while unlocking opportunities globally

New York: United Bank for Africa (UBA), which serves 45 million customers in 20 African countries, France, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the United Kingdom (UK), and the United States (US), celebrated its 75th Anniversary – UBA America, its US subsidiary, turned 40 – with an exclusive Cocktail Reception. Held on September 24 in New York at The Pierre, the reception gathered over 500 influential guests under the theme “Celebrating Collaboration, Culture, and Innovation.”

The event – which took place during the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) High-Level Week – is a testament to the importance and potential of Africa, the second-fastest-growing major region in 2024, according to the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU). By 2050, Africa’s population is expected to nearly double to 2.5 billion people, and with it – McKinsey & Company estimates – consumer spending upwards of USD $3 trillion could be unlocked.

It therefore comes as no surprise that the UBA Reception attracted high-profile guests from across sectors and industries. Heads of state included H.E. Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana, H.E. President Julius Maada Bio of Sierra Leonne, Gen. Brice Oligui Nguema of Gabon, H.E. Carlos Vila Nova of São Tomé and Príncipe, as well as H.E. Joseph Nyuma Boakai of Liberia.

Among dignitaries and government leaders were Her Majesty Queen Máxima of the Netherlands, World Trade Organization (WTO) Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, and US Senator for Delaware Chris Coons. Business leaders included African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) President and Chairman of the Board of Directors Dr. Benedict Okey Oramah, and Director of the US Trade and Development Agency (USTDA) Enoh T. Ebong.

Tony Elumelu, Chairman of UBA, said: “I am proud of the growth and continued success of United Bank for Africa (UBA) and the positive impact the bank has had on its over 45 million customers across regions over the last 75 years. The sheer number and caliber of guests we were able to welcome to the UBA Cocktail Reception speaks volumes about our reach, and here in the US, where UBA America turned 40, we are on track to continuing our expansion.”

Africa remains an important trade partner to the US. The African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA), established in 2000 and renewed in 2015, gives sub-Saharan countries preferential access to US markets, allowing for eligible African goods to be exported to the US tariff-free. Such trade benefits the continent and further strengthens ties between Africa and the US.

Oliver Alawuba, UBA Group Managing Director, emphasized: “Africa is a world leader in digital banking. Innovative solutions originated on the continent have given millions of un- and underbanked Africans access to finance. As UBA, we are committed to advancing financial inclusion and innovation, as we have done across the world over the past 75 years. Our recent UBA Reception sent a clear message: we look to partner with the world for Africa.”

Sola Yomi-Ajayi, Executive Director, UBA International, added: “In the US, UBA America has gone from strength to strength. What started as a sub-Saharan bank, is now a financial powerhouse with a fast-growing, global reach. The US has long been a strategic partner to Africa, and I am delighted that we as UBA America continue to deliver value to our clients.”

UNGA High-Level week is one of the busiest weeks of the year for leaders from around the globe. This year’s 79th UNGA Session has had especially high stakes with a view to resolving the humanitarian crisis in Sudan and ongoing tensions in the Middle East, among much else. That well over 500 global leaders chose to attend the UBA Cocktail Reception signals that Africa remains high on agendas, and that the Global South has a dedicated seat at the table.

About United Bank for Africa (UBA)

UBA is one of the largest employers in the financial sector on the African continent, with 25,000 employees groupwide and serving over 45million customers globally. Operating in 20 African countries and in France, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the United Kingdom (UK), and the United States (US), UBA provides retail, commercial, and institutional banking services, leading financial inclusion and implementing cutting edge technology.