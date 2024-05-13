United is the only U.S. airline to offer nonstop flights between Dubai and the United States and flies to more destinations in the Middle East than any other U.S. airline

DUBAI – United Airlines is marking one year of its nonstop service between Dubai and New York/Newark. Since the service launch in March 2023, as part of United’s historic commercial agreement with Emirates, the airline has carried over 180,000 customers and transported over 3,000 tonnes of cargo on more than 700 flights on this route. United is the only U.S. airline to offer nonstop flights between Dubai and the U.S. and flies to more destinations in the Middle East than any other U.S. airline.

During the first year of operation, almost one third of United customers from the U.S. flying to Dubai have travelled onwards with the airline’s partner Emirates or its sister airline flydubai to 85 destinations in more than 40 countries across the Middle East, Africa, Central Asia, and the Subcontinent, with India, Maldives, Nepal, Mauritius and Tanzania featuring in the top destinations. More than 50 per cent of customers flying from Dubai to New York/Newark have taken advantage of onward connections via United’s Newark hub to over 80 destinations across the Americas, with the top destinations including Houston, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington DC.

The agreement between United and Emirates also provides loyalty programme members of both airlines additional opportunities for more rewards: United MileagePlusSM members flying on United’s Newark/New York to Dubai flight can earn and redeem miles when connecting beyond to select Emirates destinations in Africa, the Middle East, and South Asia, whilst Emirates Skywards members are able to earn miles when they travel on United operated flights. Customers booked to fly in United PolarisSM can also take advantage of access to Emirates lounges when travelling on, or connecting to and from, United’s Dubai service.

“As the only U.S. airline to offer nonstop flights between Dubai and the U.S., United is proud to mark the first anniversary of its daily year-round nonstop service to New York/Newark,” said Thorsten Lettnin, United’s Director Sales Continental Europe, Middle East, Africa, India and Israel. “Since its launch in 2023, our Dubai-New York/Newark service has provided even greater travel choice for our customers in the U.A.E. and the possibility to connect via United’s Newark hub to destinations across the Americas, whilst our customers from the U.S. can fly beyond Dubai with our partners Emirates and flydubai to destinations across Africa, the Middle East and South Asia.”

Rob Whitehouse, Vice President of Research at Dubai Airports said, "Dubai Airports congratulates United on the successful first anniversary of their Dubai-New York/Newark service. This milestone underscores Dubai International’s (DXB) pivotal role as a premier global hub, facilitating enhanced connectivity between Dubai and the United States. United's operations at DXB not only offer guests more travel options, but also reinforce Dubai's position as a leading gateway, providing unparalleled choice and hospitality.”

Dubai (DXB) to New York/Newark (EWR)

Flight From To Depart Arrive Frequency Aircraft UA 163 DXB EWR 01:55 08:45 Daily Boeing 777-200ER UA 164 EWR DXB 21:40 19:05 +1 Daily Boeing 777-200ER

All times are local and are subject to change.

For summer 2024, United is continuing to demonstrate its leadership among U.S. airlines as the largest carrier across the Atlantic, flying nonstop from 37 transatlantic destinations, the most in its history and more destinations than all other U.S. carriers combined. United continues to be the only airline to directly connect the U.S. with Dubrovnik, Malaga, Mallorca and Tenerife. The airline’s 2024 schedule also includes new services from Marrakesh to New York/Newark (subject to government approval), Athens to Chicago O’Hare, Barcelona to San Francisco, the resumption of its seasonal Reykjavik-New York/Newark service, as well as additional flights from Rome. United will also increase its summer seasonal Malaga-New York/Newark flight to daily service and will start the service earlier on 3 May 2024. Additionally, the airline will be resuming earlier some of its other most popular seasonal routes from Nice, Lisbon, Barcelona, Rome and Milan to give customers more time and flexibility to explore destinations across the U.S.

Onboard products and services

United’s service from Dubai to New York/Newark is operated with Boeing 777-200ER aircraft, featuring 50 all-aisle-access United PolarisSM business suites, 24 United Premium PlusSM premium economy, 46 Economy PlusSM and 156 economy seats.

United Polaris business class is a premium travel experience that prioritises relaxation and comfort, featuring quality inflight dining, amenity products and services from Therabody and Saks Fifth Avenue and full flat-bed seats with all aisle access.

United Premium Plus features a spacious seat with more legroom, elbow room and recline than a standard Economy Plus or economy seat, as well as an amenity kit and a Saks Fifth Avenue blanket and plush pillow.

United Economy Plus offers added legroom and increased personal space. Located near the front of the economy cabin, the seats give the added benefit of a swifter exit from the plane on arrival. Economy Plus seating is available on all transatlantic flights.

United economy offers complimentary food, soft drinks, juices, beer and wine, tea, coffee as well as inflight entertainment. Seats feature an adjustable headrest and a personal on-demand entertainment system.

United in the United Arab Emirates

United initially served the United Arab Emirates between 2008 and 2016, with service returning in 2023. The flight between Dubai and New York/Newark is conveniently timed to connect at United’s hub with an extensive network of services to destinations throughout the Americas. United customers in the U.A.E. can book flights by visiting united.com or contacting United Reservations locally on 08000-441-5492 Toll-free (Saturday - Thursday 09:00 - 11:30, Friday 18:30 - 23:30) or their travel agent.

United in New York/Newark

Located just 14 miles from Manhattan, Newark Liberty International Airport offers the fastest surface transfer journeys to many parts of the city, including the AirTrain service to New York Penn Station in midtown Manhattan, with a journey time of less than 30 minutes.

During the summer season 2024, United plans to serve nearly 160 destinations in 46 countries from Newark. United’s Newark hub is its largest transatlantic gateway, with service planned to 35 destinations in Europe, India, Africa and the Middle East.